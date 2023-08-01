Akshay Kumar does a lot of films in a year, more than any of his contemporaries. One of the most anticipated films of his has to be OMG 2 which has been generating a lot of buzz lately. However, the film has been stuck with the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its certification for a variety of reasons. Now we have an exclusive new update regarding this matter.

The CBFC has performed 27 cuts and modifications on the film in both audio and visual form. One of the major changes is the modification of the Lord Shiva character played by Akshay Kumar. Instead of God, he will be showcased as a messenger of God. The scenes involving frontal nudity have also been removed.

Here’s the censor certificate of the film:

Details Of Modifications Done By The Censor Board

Here is a list of some of the changes in the film:

1. Modified the school name to ‘Savoday’

2. Removal of the dialogue ‘waha madira chade hain’

3. Addition of dialogue ‘Nandi mera bhakt..aa gya prabu

4. A dialogue “Bhagwan ko bhakti…mahilayein nahi dekh sakti” has been replaced with “O laal shirt wale bhaiya…baba ka dhyan karte rahe.”

5. Modification of a dialogue “Main…taang kyun adhaoon”

6. Removal of poster of Mood X condom on a billboard

7. Modification of dialogues and vulgar gestures made in court during the line “Stree ki yoni..hawan kund hai”

8. Replacement of word ‘haram’ with ‘paap’

9. Modification of dialogue “Hamara desh..peeche nahi hai”

10. Modification of dialogues made by Prakash Kothari when he talks about masturbation

The mention of alcohol, the word rat from rat poison, as well as mentions of rasleela, Bhagwat Gita and Shivji’s ling have also been replaced and modified. has been replaced by another dialogue as well as a scene of him being drunk has also been removed. A scene involving Pankaj Tripathi’s character cross-questioning a sex-worker has also been modified. Other changes include the modification of scenes involving a judge clicking a selfie in court, removal of ‘satyam shivam sundaram’. removal of mention of any real place, and toning down of visuals of a sexual act.

Here’s a list of all the changes/modifications:

Also read: Heres The Real Reason Why The CBFC Has Asked The Makers Of Akshay Kumars OMG 2 For 20 Cuts And A Certificate

OMG 2 To Release With A Certificate

The film will be releasing on 11 August with 27 cuts and modifications as well as an A (adult) certificate. Earlier, it was reported that CBFC has sent the film to the Revising Committee. Despite the apprehension from the makers about the changes, last night finally film is cleared by censor and makers have accepted Adult certification with minor modifications. After the changes, the runtime of the film is 156 minutes which means it’s roughly around 2 hours 36 minutes and 10 seconds.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. The film will reportedly explore the theme of sex education in schools. The first installment, which was released in 2012, tackled the issue of fake godmen in India. OMG 2 is slated to release on 11 August and it will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 on the ticket window.

Stay tuned for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related