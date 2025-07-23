Mark Cuban is no stranger to AI advocacy—but now the billionaire investor sees a reality where AI will be a “baseline skill like email or Excel” in five years time.

Cuban believes that for business owners, being skilled in AI will be a table-stakes expectation. It’s how they leverage the technology that will dictate their success in the years ahead. The billionaire told Fortune in an email Q&A that in 10 years, “we’ll see more people working for themselves” with the help of AI assistants, which will turn “solo founders into full teams.”

“If you’re not using [AI] to move faster or make smarter decisions, you’re behind,” he wrote.

Not only does Cuban see AI as a skill necessary for anyone to learn, but also as a team member any entrepreneur can invest in to help build their future.

For Cuban, the future starts now. The ex-Shark Tank star advises ZenBusiness, an AI platform that has helped over 850,000 small business owners start their own companies. Cuban sees AI assistants like the one ZenBusiness launched on Tuesday as “the ultimate equalizer.” Cuban has a financial interest in the ZenBusiness platform.

ZenBusiness this week announced the launch of “Velo,” a new AI agent designed to automate business operations like regulatory filings, research, and website creation. The AI chatbot will take data and information provided by business owners through their ZenBusiness user portals and provide personalized advice with no additional charge, acting as a “24/7 advisor,” ZenBusiness CEO and Founder Ross Buhrdorf told Fortune.

Cuban said AI agents like Velo have the capacity to act as an entrepreneur’s “VP of ops, your first sales rep, your data analyst, and your legal counsel rolled into one, minus the payroll.” But, he warned entrepreneurs should treat AI like “your smartest intern: ask the right questions, but always double-check the answers.”

Buhrdorf said the chat bot comes with human technical support.

In 2024, 5.12 million new applications to launch businesses were filed, a 6.9% decrease from 2023, which saw a record-breaking 5.5 million new business applications filed, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. While the pandemic, government stimulus and shifts to remote work drove record entrepreneurial activity, interest in starting new businesses remains strong.

Cuban said the most common barriers for entrepreneurs today are “fear and funding.” He believes AI agents can unlock entrepreneurs that are barred from entering an industry due to hiring costs.

“[Ai isn’t] just a tool, it’s leverage. If you’re not using AI to move quicker and make smarter decisions, you’re at a disadvantage,” Cuban wrote. “The most successful entrepreneur will understand how to properly use AI.”

Cuban believes AI won’t replace entrepreneurs—rather, it will empower the ones who know how to harness the technology.

“At the end of the day, AI is a multiplier,” Cuban wrote. “Use it, but don’t be used by it.”