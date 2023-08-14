Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile and acclaimed actors in Bollywood, who has impressed the audience with his performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manto, Thackeray, and Sacred Games. His recently released films like ‘Jogi Sara Ra Ra’, ‘Afwaah’ and ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ however failed to impress audience in theaters and on digital platform.

He has a number of films lined up for release including ‘Noorani Chehra’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’, ‘Adbhut’, ‘Sangeen’ and ‘Haddi’ among others.

We have exclusively learnt that Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after finishing the shoot for ‘Haddi’ producer by Zee Studios, shot yet another film titled ‘Love Is Blind’ for Zee Studios. Surprisingly, Nawazuddin plays a cop in both these films.

About Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Love Is Blind’

Love Is Blind, produced by Zee Studio is directed by debutant Anand Surakar, who is a renowned ad film director.

The film is based on a Marathi film that deals with the investigation of a rape case. The film is based in a school of blind kids. The film will showcase the challenges and obstacles faced by the police and the victim in their quest for justice.

About ‘Haddi’, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

‘Haddi’ is a thriller film directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Sunir Kheterpal. The film also stars Neha Sharma and Arjun Bijlani. The film is about a mysterious murder that takes place in a hotel, and how Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character tries to solve it.

Cast And Crew Of ‘Love Is Blind’

The film will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop, who is assigned to solve the rape case. He will be joined by Rajesh Sharma, who will also play a cop and will be seen in an important role.

The film is co-written by Zee Studio’s CEO Shariq Patel, who has also produced films like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Kedarnath, and Kesari.

About Debutant Director Anand Surakar

Anand Surakar is a veteran ad film director, who has directed over 300 commercials for various brands. He is best known for directing the cult ‘Humara Bajaj’ commercial in the 90s, which was an iconic campaign that captured the essence of India and its culture.

’Love is Blind’ Shoot

The film was shot in Uttarakhand in a start to finish 17-day schedule, immediately after Nawazuddin finished shooting ‘Haddi’.

The official announcement and release date of the film are yet to be announced by the makers.

