Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar is set to release in less than two weeks time. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, is a high-octane action thriller that promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The anticipation for the film is sky-high, not only in India but also in the overseas markets, where Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following.

New Poster Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Is Out In Cinemas

New poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is out today in cinemas as it’s standees were spotted all over multiplexes.

Here is the poster:

Fans Eagerly Wait For Trailer Launch And Advance Bookings To Start

Shah Rukh Khan fans tweeting against late launch of trailer of his upcoming much awaited film Jawan as not it’s only 14 days to go for release of the film. Even advance booking of the film has not started in India though film has taken blistering start overseas where film is being distributed by YRF.

National chains have proposed that advance booking for Jawan should start by coming Sunday, 27th August. But there is NO official confirmation from Red Chillies Entertainment for same. Without trailer, this move can back fire as advances might start slow. With Pathaan as target to overhaul, Jawan has its work cut out from day one of advances. There are pre mature reports in media though that advances will start from Sunday.

Jawan Trailer To Be Out In Next 72 Hours ?

Fans and media left guessing whether trailer of Shah Rukh’s Jawan will drop on Monday as most of asset of the film did release on Monday. There are murmurs from the sources that trailer or new unit from the film might drop on Saturday, 26th August. As of now there is no confirmation of same though.

Jawan Can Breach 125 Cr Day One Worldwide

SRK’s Jawan might breach astounding 125 crore worldwide gross on day one itself. Film is almost certain to cross 75 gross all india all languages on day one and 50 cr overseas. Film is red hot in down south and this might be a new record for any Hindi film in every circuit.

Jawan also boasts of a stellar star cast that includes some of the finest actors from different industries. Nayanthara, who is one of the leading actresses in South Indian cinema, plays the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay Sethupathi, who is one of the most versatile and acclaimed actors in Tamil cinema, plays the main antagonist in the film. Deepika Padukone, who is one of the top actresses in Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan’s frequent co-star, makes a special appearance in the film. Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra are some of the other prominent names in the cast.

