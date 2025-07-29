Humans have only visually explored 0.001 percent of the deep sea — it’s deep, dark, but full of life.

In this exclusive Discover Magazine podcast episode, we speak with Dr. Katy Croff Bell, who is a National Geographic explorer and the founder and president of the Ocean Discovery League, and Professor Alan Jamieson, who co-hosts, “Deep-Sea Podcast,” has published over 150 scientific publications, participated in over 80 deep-sea expeditions, and completed 30 deep-sea submersible dives. These experts explain why we’ve only explored a tiny fraction of the deep sea, what it’s like to dive in a submersible, and what creatures live deep below.

In first-hand accounts from researchers who’ve descended into the abyss and studied the ocean floor extensively, host Erin Berge, senior digital editor at Discover Magazine, asks questions like:

Why have we mapped more of the Moon’s surface than Earth’s ocean floor?

How do we explore the deep sea?

Why can creatures survive in extreme depths and darkness?

What is the science and stakes of studying the deep sea?

Enjoy listening to the full episode on YouTube.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

As the senior digital editor for Discover Magazine, Erin oversees the digital strategy and publishing of Discover’s website. She has reported on community stories in Wisconsin for The Isthmus and The Shepherd Express newspapers. With a strong digital background, Erin has also written and edited digital content covering health and insurance topics for companies like Remote Medical International and Milliman Inc. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and International Studies from University of Wisconsin-Madison and is an award-winning author for her children’s book.