After a seven-year hiatus since directing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar returns with the highly anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles, hit the screens on 28th July with immense anticipation. The film has received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, being lauded as a delightful family entertainer

The makers of the film seem to have struck gold with their melodramatic storyline, soulful songs, and grand set designs, as these elements are anticipated to result in long legs for the film.

The much-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has commenced its theatrical journey on a robust note, registering an impressive 25%-30% occupancy rate on a vast release of 3,482 screens all over India on day 1. The extensive screen count ensures that the film reaches a wide audience, maximizing its potential for box office success. The response from moviegoers has been positive and film trended exceptionally well at box office in India as well as overseas.

Film was weak in non national chains as national chains collected 62% of total. Film crossed 11.10 cr net on day one which was very good number considering post pandemic box office for the genre but considering star cast and budget, it should had been close to 15 cr net. As expected, film jumped big on Saturday day 2 by 50% in national chains. Film collected 16.05 cr net which was fantastic. Film again jumped on Sunday day 3 by 15% and collected 18.90 cr net. Film had superb weekend total of 45.75 cr net. Film remained solid on weekdays with rare Tuesday growth. Film collected 73.33 cr net in week one and 138 cr global gross.

The film had a strong hold on its second Friday, collecting similar numbers to Thursday and Monday. Being the only solo Bollywood film in cinemas and with no new releases, it enjoys an advantage. Film crossed 6.75 crore net on its second Friday. Film jumped big on 2nd Saturday and it collected 11.50 cr net. Film collected 13.50 cr on 2nd Sunday and thus crossed 100 cr net in India with 31 cr net in 2nd weekend.

Film remained strong on 2nd Monday with 4.30 cr net which is 36% drop from 2nd Friday. Film added 4.30 cr net on 2nd Tuesday followed by 3.90 cr on Wednesday and 3.20 cr on Thursday. Film collected 47.45 cr net in 2nd week which is good hold with just 35% drop from week one.

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Starrer RRKPK Is Heading For $20 Million Overseas Lifetime And 150 Cr Domestic

Film mangee to collect on 3rd Friday despite release of Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Film collected 2.35 cr net on 3rd Friday followed by big 57% jump on 3rd Saturday collecting 3.70 cr. Film added 4 cr on 3rd Sunday. It means that film has crossed 10.10 cr net over 3rd weekend. Film collected 2.65 cr net on 3rd Monday which is massive hold with only 34% drop. Film added 3.54 cr on 3rd Tuesday with 41% jump. Film added 1.60 on Wednesday and 1.40 cr on Thursday.

The film has amassed a strong 3 week total of 19.24 cr net with 60% drop from previous week. Film remained steady over 4th weekend and collected 5.13 cr net which is only 50% drop from previous weekend. Film added 2.60 cr on weekdays. Film collected 7.73 cr net in 4th week with just 60% drop from previous week. Film added 50 lacs net on 5th Friday and will cross 2.25 cr over 5th weekend.

Film has total of 148.25 crore net, indicating its continued presence in cinemas for few more weeks. Film will reach 150 crores net lifetime India. Impressively, the film has already crossed 330 crores gross worldwide with an exceptional overseas total of 18.75 million USD (154 cr). Film has collected more in overseas than domestic number. Even on 5th Friday, film has collected more in USA market than all new and existing releases.

Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani*

1st Week:

Friday: 11.10 cr

Saturday: 16.05 cr (45% growth)

Sunday: 18.75 cr (17% growth)

Monday: 7.02 cr (37% drop)

Tuesday: 7.30 cr (4% jump)

Wednesday: 6.90 cr (5% drop)

Thursday: 6.21 cr (10% drop)

1st Week Total: 73.33 Cr net

2nd Week:

Friday: 6.75 cr (8% jump)

Saturday: 11.50 cr (70% jump)

Sunday: 13.50 cr (18% jump)

Monday: 4.30 cr (36% drop)

Tuesday: 4.30 cr (5% drop)

Wednesday: 3.90 cr (9% drop)

Thursday: 3.20 cr (18% drop)

2nd Week Total: 47.45 Cr net (37% drop)

3rd Week:

Friday: 2.35 cr (27% drop)

Saturday: 3.70 cr (57% jump)

Sunday: 4 cr (8% jump)

Monday: 2.65 cr (34% drop)

Tuesday: 3.54 cr (33% jump)

Wednesday: 1.60 cr (55% drop)

Thursday: 1.40 cr (15% drop)

3rd Week Total: 19.24 Cr net (60% drop)

4th Weekend:

Friday: 1 cr (29% drop)

Saturday: 1.85 cr (85% jump)

Sunday: 2.28 cr (23% jump)

Monday: 0.70 cr (70% drop)

Tuesday: 0.70 cr (no drop)

Wednesday: 0.65 cr (7% drop)

Thursday: 0.55 cr (15% drop)

4th Week Total: 7.73 Cr net (60% drop)

5th Week:

Friday: 0.50 cr (10% drop)

Grand Total: 148.25 Cr Net



Overseas: $18.75 million (154 cr)

Worldwide: 330 cr

Overseas Business Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Film collected 1.24 million USD on day one in overseas market which is a very healthy beginning. Film should cross 1.46 million USD on day two. Film collected 4.20 million USD over weekend which is superb result considering non holiday release. Film has crossed 7 million USD in week one and 17.33 million USD in 24 days. This is 2nd highest collection in overseas for Hindi film after Pathaan this year and 5th highest ever in North America beating Sanju, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai.

About movie

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani boasts a stellar cast, including esteemed actors like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The film revolves around the love story of Rocky, a vibrant Punjabi individual, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their contrasting personalities, they fall deeply in love. However, they encounter opposition from their families. In an attempt to bridge the gap, they make a unique decision to live with each other’s families for three months before tying the knot.

