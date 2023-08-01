After a seven-year hiatus since directing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar returns with the highly anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles, hit the screens last Friday on 28th July with immense anticipation. The film has received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, being lauded as a delightful family entertainer.

The makers of the film seem to have struck gold with their melodramatic storyline, soulful songs, and grand set designs, as these elements are anticipated to result in long legs for the movie.

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Starrer RRKPK Is Heading For 71 Cr Net Week One

The much-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has commenced its theatrical journey on a robust note, registering an impressive 25%-30% occupancy rate on a vast release of 3,482 screens all over India on day 1. The extensive screen count ensures that the film reaches a wide audience, maximizing its potential for box office success. The initial response from moviegoers has been positive, setting the stage for a promising performance in the days ahead.

Film was weak in non national chains as national chains collected 62% of total. Film crossed 11.10 cr net on day one which was very good number considering post pandemic box office for the genre but considering star cast and budget, it should had been close to 15 cr net.

As expected, film jumped big on Saturday day 2 by 50% in national chains. Film collected 16.05 cr net which was fantastic. Film again jumped on Sunday day 3 by 15% and collected 18.90 cr net. Film had superb weekend total of 45.75 cr net. Film held well on Monday and collected close to 7.02 cr net which is only 37% drop from Friday. Film denied to drop and held rock solid on Tuesday with minor jump than Monday. Film collected 7.60 cr net on day 5. Film is superb in urban centres and multiplexes due to brand Karan Johar but masses didn’t turn up for the film in significant manner. This urban audience will keep film afloat for weeks.

Film has 5 – day total of 59.82 cr net and it means film will cross 70 cr net week one in India. 2nd weekend jumps will decide it’s lifetime total though 100 crores India net seems certain. Film crossed solid 110crore gross worldwide in 5 days with fantastic 4.50 million USD overseas total.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani In National Chains

Day 1:

PVR 3.35 cr

Inox 2.20 cr

Cinepolis 1.15 cr

Total: 6.70 Cr net

Day 2:

PVR: 4.80 cr

Inox: 3.45 cr

Cinepolis: 1.75 cr

Total: 10 Cr net (50% jump)

Day 3:

PVR: 5.05 cr

Inox: 3.65 cr

Cinepolis: 1.90 cr

Total: 10.55 Cr net

Day 4:

PVR 2.17 cr

Inox 1.46 cr

Cinepolis 0.80 cr

Total: 4.43 Cr net

Day 5:

PVR 2.25 cr

Inox 1.50 cr

Cinepolis 0.82 cr

Total: 4.57 Cr net

Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

India:

Friday: 11.10 cr

Saturday: 16.05 cr (45% growth)

Sunday: 18.75 cr (17% growth)

Monday: 7.02 cr (37% drop)

Tuesday: 7.60 cr (8% jump)

Total: 60.52 Cr net

Overseas: $5.25 million (43.25 cr)

Worldwide: 115 cr

Weekend Overseas Business Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Film collected 1.24 million USD on day one in overseas market which is a very healthy beginning. Film should cross 1.46 million USD on day two. Film collected 4.20 million USD over weekend which is superb result considering non holiday release.

Day 1: USD 1.24M

Day 2: USD 1.46M

Day 3: USD 1.50M

Total: USD 4.20M (34.50 cr)

North America: $1,675,000

Middle East: $1,100,000 approx

Australia: $270,000

New Zealand: $90,000

United Kingdom: $480,000

Europe: $250,000

Rest of World: $320,000

Total: $4,200,000 / Rs. 34.50 crores

Following are the global rankings of the film in overseas market:

USA: 10

Canada: 8

UAE: 2

NZ: 4

AUS: 5

UK: 8

About movie

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani boasts a stellar cast, including esteemed actors like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The film revolves around the love story of Rocky, a vibrant Punjabi individual, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their contrasting personalities, they fall deeply in love. However, they encounter opposition from their families. In an attempt to bridge the gap, they make a unique decision to live with each other’s families for three months before tying the knot.

