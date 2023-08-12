Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen after nearly seven years in 2023 with the action thriller Jawan. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was well received and became a massive commercial success, grossing over a thousand crore. Now, the superstar is gearing up for another action thriller Jawan which will release next month. So far, the makers have released one song titled Zinda Banda which has been well received by all the fans.

Chaleya From Jawan To Be Out On 14th

Now we have exclusive news that the makers will be dropping the second song from the film Jawan called Chaleya. We had earlier confirmed that the song is sung by Arijit Singh and is choreographed by Farah Khan. Apart from Arijit Singh, the song will also have vocals from Shilpa Rao and it will feature Shah Rukh Khan as well as Nayanthara. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Chaleya will be out in the morning of Monday 14 August. With the warm reception Zinda Banda has received, fans have been waiting for another musical number from the much-awaited film. Luckily, the song suits the romantic image of Shah Rukh Khan.

Makers Of Jawan Drop BTS Video Of Zinda Banda

Yesterday, the makers of Jawan dropped a fun BTS video of the song Zinda Banda. Offering a glimpse into such fun and endearing moments shared by huge the cast and crew on the song, the behind-the-scenes video brings to the fore the action and emotions that went into creating Zinda Banda. The video shows Atlee guiding SRK into doing the scene in a particular way. The superstar is seen working really hard with his group of dancers to get the beats of the song right.

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar in his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It will release theatrically on 7 September in Hindi and dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. As the release date nears, fans are getting really excited to see the film on the big screen.

