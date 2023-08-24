Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar is set to release in less than two weeks time. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, is a high-octane action thriller that promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The anticipation for the film is sky-high, not only in India but also in the overseas markets, where Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following.

Jawan breaks records in advance bookings across the globe, Overseas 50 Cr Day One On Cards

The film, which is slated to release on September 7, 2023, has opened its advance bookings in several international territories, three weeks prior to its release. The response has been phenomenal, with tickets selling like hot cakes in countries like USA, UAE, Oman, Australia and Germany. The film has surpassed the advance booking collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s previous release Pathaan, which was also a blockbuster hit in the overseas markets.

In US and Canada, film might be biggest ever. Film will cross 1 million USD in advance itself which is simply jaw dropping.

On Wednesday, Jawan’s advance bookings in the United States have crossed $150,000 (over Rs 1.25 crore) two weeks ahead of the film’s release on September 7. “#Jawan advance bookings are terrific in USA. Crosses $150K mark. Advance sales – $151,187; Locations – 367; Shows – 1607; Tickets – 9691,” read the tweet.

Advance bookings of Jawan opened in select overseas markets last week, almost three weeks before the film’s release, an unprecedented move for an Indian film. But given Shah Rukh’s popularity in territories like the US, UK, and Middle East, it is not a surprising move on the producers’ part.

According to trade analysts, Jawan is expected to earn around ₹50 crore + overseas on its first day of release, compared to Pathaan’s ₹37 crore. The film has also matched the numbers that Pathaan did a week before its release in traditional international centers like USA, UAE and UK. The film is being seen as a true blue Pan-India film, made to cater to people of all ages and languages. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions across the globe.

Following are the projections:

Day 1: $6 Million

Weekend: $22 Million

Lifetime: $45-50 Million

Right now Pathaan stands tall with 48.8 Million USD in overseas but Jawan is set to challenge this big time.

Jawan Can Breach 125 Cr Day One Worldwide

SRK’s Jawan might breach astounding 125 crore worldwide gross on day one itself. Film is almost certain to cross 75 gross all india all languages on day one and 50 cr overseas. Film is red hot in down south and this might be a new record for any Hindi film in every circuit.

Jawan marks a significant collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar

Jawan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar, who is one of the most successful directors in the Tamil film industry. Atlee Kumar is known for his engaging storytelling and mass appeal, having delivered hits like Theri, Mersaland Bigil. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema, having ruled the hearts of millions for over three decades. The combination of their talents is expected to create magic on the screen and deliver a memorable cinematic experience for the viewers.

Jawan also boasts of a stellar star cast that includes some of the finest actors from different industries. Nayanthara, who is one of the leading actresses in South Indian cinema, plays the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay Sethupathi, who is one of the most versatile and acclaimed actors in Tamil cinema, plays the main antagonist in the film. Deepika Padukone, who is one of the top actresses in Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan’s frequent co-star, makes a special appearance in the film. Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra are some of the other prominent names in the cast.

Also read: Box Office Hurricane Is Coming: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Sold To Unheard Price All Over, Here Is The List Of Distributors

Jawan promises to be a thrilling spectacle for the fans

Jawan, which means Soldier in Hindi, is an action-packed thriller that revolves around a military officer who goes rogue and faces off against his former mentor and friend. The film promises to showcase some breathtaking action sequences and stunts that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The film also has a strong emotional core that will tug at the heartstrings of the fans. The film’s prevue, which was released earlier this month, has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, who have praised Shah Rukh Khan’s dual role performance and Atlee Kumar’s direction.

Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year, both in India and overseas. The film has generated a huge buzz among fans and trade circles alike. The advance booking numbers are a testament to the craze and excitement surrounding the film. As the countdown to the film’s release begins, fans are eagerly waiting to witness Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen with Jawan.

