IGN can exclusively reveal a brand new trailer for Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, and it features, gameplay, a look at the “beautiful but treacherous” region of Freljord, and even an appearance from fellow champion BGraum.

The trailer starts with Nunu and Willump being surrounded by wolves before BGraum comes and gives them a helping hand. The pair reveal they are looking for the Heart of the Blue at some winged mountain, and BGraum offers to guide them.

What follows is a look at Song of Nunu in action, and it looks to be a fun adventure through the frozen land of Freljord that’s filled with platforming, climbing, sledding atop Willump, puzzles, dancing, and more. Developer Tequila Works and publisher Riot Forge have also confirmed that Nunu and Wilump will run into even more LoL champions as the adventure progresses.

“Nunu and Willump’s relationship is the driving force of the game and we can’t wait for players to join this inspiring duo on their epic journey,” said Rowan Parker, Creative Director at Riot Forge. “We are thrilled to partner with Tequila Works to tell the story of these fan-favorite characters as they traverse the frozen wilds of the Freljord.”

“We are so grateful for the freedom Riot Forge gave us to choose the champions that suit our sensibilities, and for their trust to let us dig in the wrinkles of these mighty characters,” said Raúl Rubio Munárriz, CEO, Co-Founder and CCO of Tequila Works. “We can’t wait for all the players to be part of Nunu and Willump’s journey as they explore the unforgiving Freljord … and find the magic in the world, one snowball at a time.”

Tequila Works is known for such games as Gylt, Rime, The Sexy Brutale, and Deadlight. As for Riot Forge, they are a publisher within Riot Games that has been behind such other League of Legends Story games like The Mageseeker, Ruined King, CONV/RGENCE, and Hextech Mayhem.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story will be released in Fall 2023 and its release date and collector’s edition will be released in the near future.

Adam Bankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.