ComingSoon is excited to debut four The Exorcists photos from The Asylum’s newest blockbuster, which is out now and stars horror icons Doug Bradley and Michelle Bauer.

“When his child is possessed by an unrelenting evil, a father hires three expert exorcists to purge the demon and save his family before it’s too late,” says the synopsis. “But this demon is merely the gatekeeper to a true hellion that will be unleashed on earth if the trio of exorcists fail.”

Check out the exclusive The Exorcists photos below:

Directed and written by Jose Prendes, The Exorcists stars Doug Bradley (Hellraiser), Michelle Bauer (Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama), Kate Hodge (Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III), Denise Duff (Subspecies parts: 2-5), Kayla Fields (Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?), Katie Silverman (Tales Of Halloween), and Victor Maraña (Accident, Suicide or Murder).

It will receive a day and date theatrical and digital release, with it being screened in the following theaters between September 29 and October 5, 2023: