ComingSoon has an exclusive trailer for Jared Allmond’s Debut Sci-Fi Thriller The Hive.
The trailer sees a couple in a crumbling relationship head back home after a night out to find armed strangers there. But they are not ordinary intruders.
Exclusive The Hive Trailer
Here’s the official plot summary for The Hive.
”Albie and Penny, a young couple with a failing marriage, try to rekindle the fire by having a night out by themselves. To make matters worse, the couple returns home to armed strangers. With no help from their neighbors or law enforcement, they attempt to get evidence of the intrusion. They’re captured by the intruders and tortured for information. There’s no hope until Albie escapes and saves Penny. So hellbent on revenge, he puts their marriage on the line. Unfortunately, all help has been compromised, and there’s nowhere to run.”
The Hive is written and directed by Jared Allmond and stars Timothy Haug, Christie Griffin, Julianne Ruck, Miles Taber, Whitney Reade, and Mark Norwood.
The Hive will be available on Cable and Digital VOD on October 27th, including Prime Video, Vudu, Vubiquity, Cox, and Comcast.
