Dream Girl 2, the rom-com drama, is everywhere! The trailer got a fantastic feedback from the viewers, who were then delighted with two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ that are very popular. Film managed to sell 54,000 tickets in advance bookings in national chains which was almost at par with big films like Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Dream Girl 2 Manages Good Double Digit Opening Despite Blockbuster Gadar 2 Still In Cinemas

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer sequel hit the cinemas today. There were couple of difficulties for Dream Girl 2. First, film faced blockbuster Gadar 2 in cinemas which is still going strong in 3rd week. Second, few recent films of Ayushmann like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero failed badly at box office.

But sequel edge and strings of hit films lately at box office made it easier for the film. It’s good news for Ayushmann Khurrana as he managed 10.69 cr net on day one despite not so favourable reviews. Film needs good jumps in next two days for healthy weekend and then only it can take benefit of 2nd open week at box office.

Top Hindi Opening Days Of 2023

Dream Girl 2 managed to beat OMG 2 and remained just below Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was far bigger film. This is fantastic start for the film and it should jump over the weekend for healthy total.

1. Pathaan ₹ 55cr

2. Gadar 2 ₹ 40cr

3. Adipurush ₹ 37.25cr

4. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ₹ 15.81cr

5. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ₹ 15.73cr

6. Bholaa ₹ 11.20cr

7 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ₹ 11.10cr

8. Dream Girl 2 10.69cr

9. OMG2 ₹ 10.26cr

10. The Kerala Story ₹ 8.03cr

11 Shehzada ₹ 6cr

12. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke ₹ 5.49cr

13. Selfiee ₹ 2.55cr

14 PS2 ₹ 2.18cr

15. IB71 ₹ 1.55cr

16. 1920 Horrors Of The Heart ₹ 1.40cr

17 Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway ₹ 1.27cr

18. Gumraah ₹ 1.12cr

19. Kuttey ₹ 1cr

20. Ghoomer ₹ 0.90 cr

21. Bheed ₹ 0.45cr

Top Opening Days Of Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 On Top

1. Dream Girl 2 ₹ 10.69 cr

2. Bala ₹ 10.15 cr

3. Dream Girl ₹ 10.05 cr

4. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan ₹ 9.55 cr

5. Badhaai Ho ₹ 7.65 cr

6. Article 15 ₹ 5.02 cr

7. Doctor G ₹ 3.87 cr

7. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui ₹ 3.75 cr

8. Nautanki Saala ₹ 3.25 cr

9. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan ₹ 2.71 cr

10. AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr

