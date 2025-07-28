NAIROBI, Kenya, 28 July 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Panel 54 is a bold new weekly podcast that redefines how Africa tells its story. Produced by Commex Africa and E&C Talent, and hosted by veteran journalists Waweru Njoroge (Kenya) and Ndu Okoh (Nigeria, based in Kenya), the show brings clarity and candor to conversations on power, policy, and the shifting narratives of the continent.

In a media landscape where African issues are often filtered through external lenses or simplified into headlines, Panel 54 provides a platform where Africa speaks for itself—and to the world. The show blends in-studio debate, street-level voices, and raw exchanges between its hosts. It explores the power struggles, public debates, and cultural crossroads shaping the continent, from Cape Town to Cairo, Lagos to Lamu.

“We’re not here to echo what’s trending. We’re here to ask what’s true,” says co-host Ndu Okoh.

“Our goal is to center African thought in global dialogue,” adds Waweru Njoroge.

Debut Spotlight: H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor – The Gentle Giant Speaks

For its premiere two-part episode, Panel 54 travels to Accra for an in-depth interview with H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of Ghana (2001–2009) and former ECOWAS Chair, widely regarded as one of Africa’s elder statesmen.

At 86, Kufuor remains sharp, passionate and deeply committed to Africa’s future. In this rare conversation, he issues a rallying call to young Africans:

“Today’s youth are smarter than their fathers. Africa is too young to die. It must be imbued with great hope. Please young people, keep yourselves in education. Learn. And keep open-minded so you can think through issues.”

He speaks candidly about the centrality of democracy:

“People should decide their leaders. They should make their leaders and use the ballot box.”

Kufuor also warns of the dangers that a multipolar world poses for Africa if the continent fails to cultivate visionary and educated leadership:

“We need smart, educated leaders—not goons in suits or military uniforms—capable of navigating global complexity without becoming pawns in great power rivalries.”

During the discussion, Kufuor reflects on:

The dangers of illegal gold mining (galamsey) in Ghana, calling it a “menace”

The importance of digital technology in advancing Pan-African integration

His mediation work in peace processes in Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia

His legacy in education reform and healthcare development in Ghana

The importance of strategic security partnerships with the United States and other nations, handled in a way that strengthens African sovereignty rather than weakens it

Listen, Watch and Join the Conversation

Panel 54 is available now on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major platforms. Listeners can expect deep insights, authentic conversations, and vibrant audience participation through live Q&As, polls, and behind-the-scenes features.

Listen to the full interview with President Kufuor:

https://linktr.ee/panel54pod

Follow @panel54podcast on YouTube, Instagram, X (Twitter) and TikTok.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of E&C Talent

About the Hosts

Waweru Njoroge – A seasoned Kenyan political editor, media strategist and newsroom leader with over 20 years of experience.

– A seasoned Kenyan political editor, media strategist and newsroom leader with over 20 years of experience. Ndu Okoh – A Nigerian-born, Kenya-based journalist and cultural commentator.

Together, they bring clarity, depth and urgency to the most vital conversations shaping Africa’s future.

Press & Media Inquiries:

Email: hello@panel54.com | tiffany@ectalent.live

Phone: +254 792 023828

The post Exclusive Two-Part Interview with H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, Former President of Ghana appeared first on African Media Agency.