After a seven-year hiatus since directing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar returns with the highly anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles, hit the screens last Friday on 28th July with immense anticipation. The film has received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, being lauded as a delightful family entertainer

The makers of the film seem to have struck gold with their melodramatic storyline, soulful songs, and grand set designs, as these elements are anticipated to result in long legs for the

The much-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has commenced its theatrical journey on a robust note, registering an impressive 25%-30% occupancy rate on a vast release of 3,482 screens all over India on day 1. The extensive screen count ensures that the film reaches a wide audience, maximizing its potential for box office success. The response from moviegoers has been positive and film trended exceptionally well at box office in India as well as overseas.

Film was weak in non national chains as national chains collected 62% of total. Film crossed 11.10 cr net on day one which was very good number considering post pandemic box office for the genre but considering star cast and budget, it should had been close to 15 cr net. As expected, film jumped big on Saturday day 2 by 50% in national chains. Film collected 16.05 cr net which was fantastic. Film again jumped on Sunday day 3 by 15% and collected 18.90 cr net. Film had superb weekend total of 45.75 cr net. Film remained solid on weekdays with rare Tuesday growth. Film collected 73.33 cr net in week one and 138 cr global gross

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Starrer RRKPK Should Close To Superb 28 Cr 2nd Weekend

The film had a strong hold on its second Friday, collecting similar numbers to Thursday and Monday. Being the only solo Bollywood film in cinemas and with no new releases, it enjoys an advantage. Film crossed 6.75 crore net on its second Friday. Film jumped big today and it should collect 9.75-10 cr net. Film is likely to reach the 100 crore net mark in India by tomorrow. The anticipated 27-30 crore net collection during the second weekend will contribute to this milestone.

The film has amassed a strong 10-day total of 87.07 crore net, indicating its continued presence in cinemas for several more weeks. Film will reach 120 crores net. Impressively, the film has already crossed 170 crores gross worldwide within just 9 days, with an exceptional overseas total of 7 million USD.

*Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani*

1st Week:

Friday: 11.10 cr

Saturday: 16.05 cr (45% growth)

Sunday: 18.75 cr (17% growth)

Monday: 7.02 cr (37% drop)

Tuesday: 7.30 cr (4% jump)

Wednesday: 6.90 cr (5% drop)

Thursday: 6.21 cr (10% drop)

1st Week Total: 73.33 Cr net

2nd Week:

Friday: 6.75 cr (8% jump)

Saturday: 10 cr (48% jump)

Grand Total: 90.08 Cr Net



Overseas: $7 million (58 cr)

Worldwide: 170 cr

Overseas Business Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Film collected 1.24 million USD on day one in overseas market which is a very healthy beginning. Film should cross 1.46 million USD on day two. Film collected 4.20 million USD over weekend which is superb result considering non holiday release. Film has crossed 7 million USD in week one.

Day 1: USD 1.10M

Day 2: USD 1.50M

Day 3: USD 1.50M

Day 4: USD 0.75M

Day 5: USD 0.80M

Total: USD 5.65M (46.50 cr)

North America: USD 2.43 million

Middle East: USD 1.35 million approx

Australia: USD 0.37 million

New Zealand: USD 0.12 million

United Kingdom: USD 0.69 million

Europe: USD 0.32 million

Rest of World: USD 0.35 million

Total: USD 5.65 million

About movie

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani boasts a stellar cast, including esteemed actors like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The film revolves around the love story of Rocky, a vibrant Punjabi individual, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their contrasting personalities, they fall deeply in love. However, they encounter opposition from their families. In an attempt to bridge the gap, they make a unique decision to live with each other’s families for three months before tying the knot.

