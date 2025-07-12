Palmer Luckey, a founder of Erebor Bank. Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Anduril cofounder Palmer Luckey is launching Erebor, a bank that will serve crypto clients and startups.

BI obtained a memo that describes leadership at the neobank.

The executives have ties to traditional banking, politics, and Big Law.

Palmer Luckey, CEO of defense tech giant Anduril Industries, is quietly building a new digital banking venture — and we now know more about who will be helping him.

The startup, Erebor, is raising $225 million at a $2 billion valuation, Business Insider reported in July. It has backing from Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Joe Lonsdale’s 8VC. It filed for a national bank charter in June, and will serve clients like crypto companies and startups — a niche once occupied by Silicon Valley Bank.

While little has been publicly revealed about Erebor so far, documents obtained by Business Insider shed some light on the team behind it.

Luckey and four cofounders — Trevor Capozza, Jacob Hirshman, Aaron Pelz and Owen Rapaport — are at the helm, according to a fundraising memo that described the company’s leadership and plans. Hirshman and Rapaport are listed as co-CEOs of Erebor, per the memo.

Three other executives — chief risk officer Joshua Rosenberg, chief financial officer Ricky Grant, and chief credit officer Vlad Dubinsky — have backgrounds in banking and bank regulation, and their involvement with the company hasn’t previously been reported.

A banking lawyer at Skadden who appears on Erebor’s bank charter application and is listed as its spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Here’s what we know about the names.

Luckey is the founder of Erebor, according to the memo.

He previously cofounded Anduril, a defense tech company that makes AI-powered autonomous military systems, in 2017. Founders Fund led the latest Anduril round — a $2.5 billion fundraise at a $30.5 billion valuation — with a $1 billion investment, the largest check the firm has ever written, Tech Crunch reported in June.

Before Anduril, Luckey launched Oculus, a virtual reality company, when he was 19. He sold it to Facebook, now Meta Platforms, for $2 billion in cash and stock in 2014. In 2016, Luckey was fired from Meta after donating $10,000 to a pro-Donald Trump group.

Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have denied that Luckey left over his politics. Anduril partnered with Meta in May to make headsets and wearable devices for the military.

Luckey didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Capozza is listed as a cofounder of Erebor in the memo. His LinkedIn profile says he is a cofounder of a “stealth startup,” a term used to describe a company before it has officially launched.