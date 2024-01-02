Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is a holding company for six regulated gas and electric utilities serving 10.6 million customers. These include Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Philadelphia Electric (PECO), Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Delmarva Power (DPL) and Potomac Electric Power (Pepco). BGE, DPL, and PECO have both gas and electric operations; the other utilities are purely electric. Exelon subsidiaries operate in the major urban areas of Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington DC and their suburbs, and Exelon claims to have the largest transmission system in the country. It does not have any power generation ability, but simply resells and transmits energy and gas. It spun off all its power-generating assets as Constellation Energy (CEG) in early 2022. The current market cap of Exelon is $35.4 billion, with a rate base of $56.2 billion, and according to Edison Electric Institute, it is the seventh largest investor-owned utility in the US, even without Constellation. Fitch currently rates Exelon’s debt as BBB, or lower investment grade.

Exelon Territory Map (2023 Investor Presentation)

Exelon began 2023 with a share price of $43.67 and is currently trading at $35.90 per share. This is a decline of 17.8% for 2023, and generally more than the utility sector decline for the year. According to the firm Duff and Phelps Research, “utilities were the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, dropping 15.5% YTD through October 31, 2023, while the broader S&P 500 rose 10.7% during the same time period.” Of course part of the problem is that utility dividends are now below short-term treasury yields; as noted by Morningstar, “this is the first time treasury yields have exceeded utility dividends since 2008-2009.” As of today, six-month yields are 5.25%. However, there in another factor that contributed to Exelon’s price drop: the Illinois Commerce Commission rejected Exelon’s proposal for a $1.47 billion rate increase and capped its return on equity for Chicago’s ComEd at 8.9% over the next four years, while the company was trying to raise it to 10.5%. The national average return on equity for utilities, according to Edison Electric Institute, was 9.47% in 2022.

Exelon Share Price History (Seeking Alpha Charting)

Dividend Continues After Constellation Spinoff

There have been two recent years of dividend increases, adjusting for the spin-off. First in February of 2022 to $0.338 per quarter, and then in February 2023 to $0.36 per quarter, or $1.44 per year, a 6.5% raise. This is a dividend yield of 4.01%, about equal to the average yield of the utility sector. Before this time, the dividend was fixed for two years beginning February 2020 through February 2022 at $0.2731 per quarter or $1.09 per year.

In February of 2022, Exelon spun off Constellation Energy (CEG) with Exelon shareholders receiving one share of CEG for every three shares of Exelon they owned. Exelon’s basis after the split was 70.0 percent of what it was before. The purpose of the transaction was to deliver sustainable value. Constellation took on all the generating assets leaving Exelon with all the transmitting assets. CEG is now “America’s largest producer of clean energy….. (with a) fleet of nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar generation facilities and more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity.”

Below is a table of payout ratios. The 2022 and 2023 numbers generally reflect the “transmission only” earnings of the company. Here the ratio for earnings is 59.73% in 2022 and 61.02% in 2023. Exelon states in its 2023 investor presentation that it is “targeting a 60.0% payout that will grow in line with estimated 6-8.-0% compound annual growth rate.” So far this appears to be achievable.

Dividend Payout Ratio (Value line and Author Calculated)

Shares Are a Buy Under $40.00

The most recent consensus earnings range for 2023 is $2.30 to $2.42 per share, with expected earnings growth of 6.0-8.0% per year through 2026. Earnings per share were $2.26 in 2022. These years are both notably lower than in 2021 due to the spin-off. Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 were $0.70 versus $0.68 in 2022. Earnings for the nine months were $1.72 versus $1.65 in 2022. The third quarter earnings growth was attributable to higher electric earnings from favorable rate increases in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

I have used three methods to analyze Exelon’s shares: comparable P/E ratios, a discounted cash flow, and a dividend discount model. Quoting from Gabelli Funds Mid-Year Update for utilities, “Over the past twenty years, electric utility multiples climbed from roughly 10x forward earnings to over 23x, driven by improving fundamentals and higher growth rates. Electric utilities (today) trade at 16.5x consensus 2023 earnings estimates, which are modestly above the historical median.” This information is as of mid-year and is now a little dated, but the multiples for various utility types are presented below.

Mid-Year 2023 Utility Survey (Gabelli Funds)

I also consulted Yardeni Research, which provides price/earnings data on utilities as well as other industries in the S&P 500. This data is continuously updated. The current forward P/E ratio reported by Yardeni for the S&P 500 utilities is 15.8 as of December 29th. Using the 2024 projected EPS of $2.50 with the 15.8 P/E ratio, the fair value of FirstEnergy’s shares would be $39.50.

December Utility P/E Ratio (Yardeni Research)

I have also used a dividend discount model as a cross-check to EXC’s valuation. Some investors might buy this stock chiefly for the dividend with share price appreciation being an added bonus. The particular discount model I used is the Gordon Growth Model, which requires an estimate of the dividend one-year forward dividend, a recent return on equity (ROE) and the growth rate of the dividend going forward. Forward return on Equity was forecast as 9.75%-10.0% overall by Value Line. The current quarterly dividend is $1.44 and I am going to use Exelon’s growth estimate of 6.0% to forecast next year’s dividend as $1.53, and then 6.0% again moving forward. The calculation would now be $1.53/(0.0975 -.06) = $40.80.

I have also done a five-year discounted cash flow to value Exelon shares. The company has projected an earnings growth rate of 6.0-8.0% moving forward, and I have used a 6.0% growth rate to be conservative. I began the discounted cash flow with the consensus earnings midpoint of $2.36 for this year and $2.50 for next year, as projected by Value Line. For the discount rate, I used 9.25%, just below the average annual return of the S&P 500, which is about 9.8%. The logic is that this is a fully regulated electric utility, so in theory lowers risk. The reversion rate used in this analysis was 7.0%, 225 basis points below the discount rate. The value by discounted cash flow is $40.08 per share.

Discounted Cash Flow (Author Calculated)

Using these three approaches to value, the results range from $39.50 to $40.80 per share with an average of $40.13. I would conclude that the fair value of Exelon shares is indicated as $40.00, and with shares currently trading at $35.90, they are 10.0% undervalued by the market.

A Frosty Illinois Regulatory Environment

There are six state or city regulatory agencies that oversee Exelon’s electric rates and returns. All of these (with one exception) from New Jersey to Illinois are five-member governor-appointed commissions. The single exception is the District of Columbia Public Service Commission, which has three mayor-appointed members. Appointed members tend to be more impartial than elected members who may advocate for lower rates to please their electorate. That said there have been difficult times with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

ComEd in Illinois is 37% of Exelon’s rate base, while PECO in southeastern Pennsylvania is 20% and BGE is 18%. Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Delmarva Power (DPL) and Potomac Electric Power make up the other 25.0%. Three quarters of Exelon’s revenue is decoupled – meaning it is not dependent on the volume of usage to generate income. This is a good thing. In 2022, Exelon had an average electric rate of $0.1505 up from $0.1293 in 2021. While this makes the company the 11th most expensive publicly owned electric utility in the country, Exelon claims its rates are “23% below the largest U.S. Metro Cities.” This is certainly true compared to urban utilities like Consolidated Edison (ED), one of the most expensive in the country at $0.2643 per kilowatt hour, Sempra (SRE) at $0.3225 per kilowatt hour, and PG&E (PCG) at $0.2836. Suburban utilities are generally lower like AES Corporation (AES) at $0.1186 per kilowatt hour, Duke Energy (DUK) at $0.1044, Dominion Energy (D) at $0.1117, and Southern Company (SO) at $0.1229 per kilowatt hour. Affordable electricity has been a consistent issue with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), and it has slowed Exelon’s rate increases.

According to Edison Electric Institute, the average awarded ROE for electric utilities in 2022 was 9.71% in the first quarter 2023, up from 9.47% in 2022, and up slightly from 9.40% in 2021. Regulatory lag (the time to get approval) averaged around 8.01 months. According to Standard & Poor’s, the average return for gas utilities was 9.75% in the first quarter 2023.

Regulatory difficulties for Exelon come primarily from the Illinois Commerce Commission. There is some history here, as in September 2023, ComEd paid a $46.2 million fine in a “multi-year scheme to corruptly influence and reward then-Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Michael Madigan” to get favorable legislation for ComEd. This is Exelon’s largest rate base utility and the bulk of its revenues. In mid-December, The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a lowly 8.9% return on equity [ROE] for ComEd, well below its requested 10.5%, and rejected proposed rate increases, in a bid to keep rates affordable for low-income customers. This is not the first time a difficult decision has been handed down by the ICC. Below are the 2023 allowed returns on equity for Exelon’s utilities. The new 8.9% rate goes into effect in 2024 but note how low it is compared to the other jurisdictions.

Return on Equity by Utility (2022 Annual Report)

Renewable Energy and Capital Expenditures

In 2022, there were two legislative acts for renewable energy. First, the Inflation Reduction Act, provides incentives for utilities to move away from coal electricity generation. The act sets lower emissions standards based on a 2005 benchmark, with a 40.0% reduction required by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan is to decarbonize the country’s electric grid and there are financial incentives to do so from decade-long tax credits for renewable power (solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal) to substantial loans to improve transmission into rural areas. The second act is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $65.0 billion in federal grants to upgrade power infrastructure and make the grid more resilient. Exelon is seeking $700 million from this legislation with 10 projects it has submitted to the government that range from “battery-backed community microgrids to smart meters.”

To improve its transmission infrastructure, Exelon has developed a $31.3 billion “four-year plan” for 2023-2026. As a transmission company there are fewer carbon issues, but to meet the emissions goals of the above infrastructure acts, Exelon seeks to drop its emissions by 50% from a 2015 baseline by 2030 and achieve net-zero for these emissions by 2050. It also plans to make its transmission system more resilient. To this end, Exelon has an “undergrounding cable initiative” for Washington DC, for twenty of the most vulnerable overhead distribution lines. This is expected to improve the system to handle major storms. In Illinois, ComEd is installing superconductor cable technology that can handle 200 times the load of standard copper wire. It also has gas replacement programs for 300 gas mains to reduce leakage and improve reliability.

Risks to Outlook

Since 2022, Exelon has been a transmission and distribution-only utility. Although it has nuclear energy agreements with Constellation for Chicago, Exelon must go to the open market to buy energy. So in periods of peak demand, it may be subjected to surging prices, similar to what happened in the winter blast of February 2023. Or like what happened with record-setting summer heat in Texas this year. Of course, three-fourths of Exelon’s territory is rate decoupled, meaning ultimately fluctuations in energy costs will be passed on to consumers. But this is not the case for the other one-fourth. The other risk for Exelon is regulatory, in Illinois specifically, where the company is dealing with a below-average return on equity of 8.9% and a utility commission concerned with affordability. In the plus column, Exelon’s long-term debt is relatively moderate at 43.7% of total capitalization in the third quarter 2023, up from 41.8% of total capitalization in the fourth quarter 2022. As with all utilities, the upcoming rate decreases from the Fed will likely be a benefit.

Conclusion

Exelon in 2023 is not the same company it was in 2021, having spun off Constellation Energy with 32,400 megawatts of generating capacity. While this somewhat frees Exelon from spending to comply with substantial greenhouse emissions regulations, it has lowered the company’s earnings per share. And it has exposed it to open-market electricity prices, much in the way it is exposed to gas commodity prices. Still, Exelon has reasonable levels of debt and seems to be on track to deliver in its goals of 6.0-8.0% annual earnings growth with a similar growth in the dividend. If the dividend is increased by 6.0% in February, at current share prices, the yield will be 4.3% while the Fed is lowering its rates. The shares look like a buy at current prices, despite the regulatory headwinds in Illinois, which hopefully will abate over time. The potential for share price appreciation and the safe dividend make the shares attractive for long-term investors.