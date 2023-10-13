The Exorcist: Believer marks the latest installment in the long-running Exorcist franchise, for better or worse. With David Gordon Green at the helm, I rushed to the theater eager to witness a new spin on a classic tale. And, well, um … yeah.

Where does Believer rank in the Exorcist series? I’m glad you asked because I’ve conjured a list of all six Exorcist movies ranked from worst to best. Number one is shocking.

6) Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Exorcist II: The Heretic is a catastrophic misfire that perplexes more than terrifies. To his credit, director John Boorman (taking the reins from William Friedkin) realizes he’s in a lose/lose situation. He tries to infuse the franchise with a different look and feel, leaning more on surreal and pseudo-intellectualism rather than taut storytelling. It’s all wrong.

Moreover, the special effects are laughably bad, the performances are flat, and the film’s attempts to delve into themes of psychology and spirituality feel heavy-handed and pretentious. Linda Blair returns but has little to work with, while Richard Burton’s inclusion in the cast does nothing to elevate the film. Few sequels are as disappointing as Exorcist II, which is why it is at the bottom of our list of Exorcist movies ranked from worst to best.

5) Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Exorcist: The Beginning is far more fascinating than the final product. Director Renny Harlin was brought on board to rework Paul Schrader’s Exorcist prequel and ended up refilming the entire picture. The results are lackluster and uninspired, a cynical attempt to cash in on the good name of The Exorcist.

Too bad. I like Stellan Skarsgård, but the actor struggles to evoke the same sense of gravitas and emotion that Max von Sydow brought to the original. More glaring is the disjointed plot that falls back on clichés and fails to provide any real insight or depth into the themes of good vs. evil. Avoid it like the plague.

4) The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

No Exorcist sequel has fully justified its existence, and that theme holds true for David Gordon Green’s Exorcist: Believe. On the plus side, the film looks great. Green captures the look and feel of William Friedkin, the eerie atmosphere, and the creepy, unsettling shadows draped across the suburban landscape.

And that’s about it. Believer is a shameless cash grab that relies far too much on heavy-handed nostalgia and doesn’t do anything fresh with its oft-told premise. Why does Hollywood keep doing this? Why not try something bold and audacious? Take a swing with the property and give the audience a unique experience— as The Exorcist did in 1973.

Believer feels like a holdover of the “requel” era, where modern filmmakers rebooted popular franchises via a sequel that basically remakes the original. It was fun for a while, but we’re on the sixth Exorcist film, people! Something’s gotta change.

Anyways, Believer isn’t all bad, just incredibly dumb. The best bits occur early on when two young girls go missing. Their parents search through the woods, and their panic intensifies as they stumble upon backpacks and other items littered all over the ground. Leslie Odom Jr. is excellent in these sequences, quietly observing the precarious situation. At this point, I wondered why this story had to connect with The Exorcist. Why not make a film about two girls who get lost in the woods and somehow bring home a demon?

Eventually, the kids return but are seemingly unaware anything happened. Again, these effective early scenes would be even better if this weren’t another Exorcist film. Alas, we know exactly where it’s all headed. Unfortunately, when the actual exorcist finally begins, it’s mostly old hat. We’ve seen it all before — the foul-mouthed kids, the screaming, endless shouting, and creepy religious symbolism. None of it shocks us because we’ve seen it countless times in better films. By the time Ellen Burstyn casually strolls onto the screen with a level of enthusiasm that rivals a sedated sloth, you’ll happily embark on a third pilgrimage to the concessions counter, desperately seeking more ways to expand your love handles further.

Then there’s the ending, during which a group of people from various religions gather Avengers-style to perform the climactic exorcism in what has to be the most bizarre example of inclusivity to date. Green tries his darndest to make it all scary, utilizing grotesque effects, CGI, and dimly lit images ad nauseam, but no amount of polish can make a turd look pretty.

Overall, I’d rank Believer above Exorcist II and The Beginning because it at least looks like a completed film. Still, at this juncture, let’s find better stories to tell.

3) Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist (2005)

Better than Exorcist: The Beginning — even though it’s essentially the same picture — Paul Schrader’s prequel attempts to shed light on the origins of the Exorcist story and Father Merrin (Skarsgård) with mixed results. While the material is thematically rich, the picture moves at a glacier pace, focusing on quiet conversations and complex psychology over easy jump scares.

Schrader eschews the chilling atmosphere of The Exorcist to create a sense of isolation and foreboding and strives for something deeper and more thought-provoking by focusing on the inner conflicts of its characters. As such, viewers expecting the type of horror seen in the original film will walk away disappointed. On the other hand, those who go into Dominion with an open mind will discover a mostly compelling story about spirituality and faith — just look past the cheesy, made-for-TV graphics resulting from a rushed post-production.

2) The Exorcist III (1990)

Shockingly, Exorcist III is … actually pretty good. While I would be hard-pressed to rank the third chapter anywhere near the original, I wholeheartedly recommend it as a satisfying continuation of the story, particularly regarding its handling of poor, downtrodden Father Karras (Jason Miller).

Exorcist III breaks from the established norm to follow Lieutenant William Kinderman (George C. Scott) as he attempts to solve a series of gruesome, religious-themed murders connected to a deceased serial killer (played by horror icon Brad Douriff). As Kinderman delves deeper into the case, he becomes increasingly convinced that the crimes involve a familiar evil force, possibly even the return of the demon Pazuzu.

It also earns high marks for its fascinating exploration of good vs. evil, faith, and the consequences of past actions. George C. Scott delivers a quiet, nuanced performance that grounds the outlandish proceedings, while director William Peter Blatty stages a few impressive set pieces and jump scares, notably a creepy finale chock full of wild imagery.

It may not surpass the original Exorcist, but this third chapter is a captivating and thoughtful entry into the franchise. If you’re a fan of psychological horror, Exorcist III delivers all you could ask for and remains a satisfying and chilling experience.

1) The Exorcist (1973)

Obviously, I was being sarcastic when I claimed that number one on this list would be shocking. No film about exorcism could top William Friedkin’s classic original. With its chilling atmosphere, exceptional performances, and masterfully crafted storyline, this film remains a benchmark for all supernatural horror movies. The performances from all involved, especially Linda Blair as Regan, are astonishingly lifelike, and the portrayal of a young girl’s possession and the subsequent exorcism is nothing short of spine-tingling.

Even by modern-day standards, The Exorcist is shocking; it gets under your skin and wiggles around, creating a feeling of discomfort and dread. I could go on and on, but you’ve heard this countless times before. The Exorcist is a horror classic capable of frightening even the most desensitized audience members. Be warned: you will never forget the experience once you’ve seen it, which is why it tops our list of Exorcist movies ranked from worst to best.