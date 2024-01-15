Update 4 will be available to download on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs and Steam beginning on Tuesday, January 16. New events across the Career, Featured Multiplayer and Rivals will start on Thursday, January 18.

On Tuesday we’ll share details about the fixes contained in Update 4. This version is focused on new content and events, and contains only minor fixes for car and track content compared to our previous updates. Work on game fixes to address top community issues is ongoing – look out for additional improvements in Update 5 and beyond.

New Track – Daytona

Daytona International Speedway is a historic, world-famous track with banked, high-speed corners and in Forza Motorsport, it features two distinct layouts. Master the high-velocity 2.5-mile Tri-oval Circuit and the technical, more challenging 3.59-mile Sports Car Circuit.