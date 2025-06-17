The funerary mask of Tutankhamun, created about 1323 B.C.E., has come to represent ancient Egypt as a powerful symbol of that sophisticated civilization. Credit: Roland Unger/Wikimedia Commons

Astronomy is famous for taking its enthusiasts to wonderful places on the planet. Being a guy who would have liked to be an archaeologist in another life, I’ve had amazing trips to Greece and Italy, retracing the footsteps of Galileo, volcanic islands, and an eclipsed Sun. But trust me — nowhere else on Earth can compare in terms of the magnificence of ancient structures, their scale and preservation, to Egypt.

I was last in Egypt 20 years ago for a transit of Venus. Now, in 2027, we are planning for what will be the greatest solar eclipse anyone now alive will see for the rest of their lives.

I’ll be going along on Eclipse Traveler’s 2027 Egypt Total Solar Eclipse Tour with Nile Cruise adventure, July 30–August 11, 2027. I hope you’ll join me for 12 nights and 13 days that will no doubt be among the most enjoyable times you’ve had in your life.

I say this eclipse will be the best for the rest of our lives for several reasons. First, this eclipse will be among the longest we could possibly see. Totality will last 6 minutes and 22 seconds — the better part of how long a total eclipse can possibly last as seen from Earth. Secondly, the eclipse occurs on August 2, 2027. Do you know what the odds are for photometrically clear weather in early August in central Egypt? Close to 100%. Third, as I have alluded to, there’s nowhere else on Earth quite as alluring as Egypt for exploring ancient structures, cultures, and antiquities. This will really be the trip of a lifetime.

We will start on July 30 by arriving in Luxor, among the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world. On July 31, we’ll start our tour of Luxor, exploring Luxor Temple, which dates to approximately 1400 B.C.E. We will then visit the Karnak Temple, an enormous complex whose construction began about 2000 B.C.E. We will have fancy hotel accommodations, of course, beginning in Luxor.

On eclipse day, the 2nd, we will be positioned right on the centerline for the maximum totality. This will be an extraordinary experience with such a very long duration of totality.

Following eclipse day, we will resume exploring ancient Egypt with a passion. August 3 will feature our explorations of the west bank of the Nile River, including the Valley of the Kings, the Colossi of Memnon, and Hatshepsut’s Temple. We will stay overnight in Edfu, and on August 4, explore the Temple of Edfu, one of the most intact ancient temples in Egypt. We will then commence our cruise, setting sail for another spectacular temple, that of Kom Ombo, and then sail to Aswan, where we’ll spend the night.

August 5 will see our group exploring the Aswan High Dam and the Temple of Philae before we disembark and travel to Aswan Airport for our flight to Cairo. Then, of course, we will explore the great pyramids of Giza, such powerful symbols of the ancient civilization of Egypt. Exploring this area and seeing the incredible size of the pyramids and the Sphinx makes it clear how they were lionized as one of the Seven Wonders of the World in antiquity.

Staying in Cairo, we will next explore one of the most astonishing museums I’ve ever seen in the world, the Egyptian Museum. Here you can stand face to face with the funerary mask of Tutankhamun, which has come to be the symbol of ancient Egypt, and see thousands of other artifacts. We will also explore Old Cairo, including visits to important churches and synagogues.

We will then tour Alexandria, one of the great cities of the ancient world and the site of the lost Library of Alexandria, the greatest accumulation of knowledge in the ancient world. Catacombs, the modern library, and the fort that stands on the site of the ancient lighthouse will be among the visits here.

In Cairo, we will then visit the world’s largest open air market, commenced as it is in the 13th century, and the citadel of Mohamed Ali, including the Alabaster Mosque, which features spectacular views of the city.

I am so looking forward to this incredible trip. I still hold Egypt as the most amazing place I’ve ever seen on the planet. I cannot wait to go back, and adding a 6+ minute eclipse into the mix will make this a total dream expedition.

I hope you’ll join me on this journey. I suggest acting soon, as a relatively limited number of spaces are left. You can see a complete rundown of the trip on the following site, run by our great travel partners:

Tutankhamun and I will look forward to seeing you!