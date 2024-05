Continuing raids in China on alleged underground gangs using cryptocurrency to facilitate foreign exchange transactions underscore the ineffectiveness of the Asian nation’s 2021 ban on crypto trading. Chengyi Ong, head of policy for the Asia-Pacific region at Chainalysis Inc., said the peer-to-peer nature of cryptocurrency activity renders the ban ineffective. China Remains a Significant Cryptocurrency […]





