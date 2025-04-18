As is the annual custom tied to the celebration, dishes of herring (ringa) and fermented fish (feseekh) take center stage on Egyptian tables, despite repeated health warnings against excessive consumption of these salty foods and the necessity of minimizing their harmful effects on the kidneys, stomach, and blood pressure.

Experts advise consuming a range of natural beverages that help flush out salts and revitalize the body after the heavy meal, according to the “healthy food” website.

Here are some of the most prominent beverages recommended by nutrition experts to drink after consuming herring and salted fish.

Water with lemon or mint

Among the most important beverages to start with after eating salted fish is water, which helps flush excess salts from the body. Adding lemon or mint leaves aids in stimulating digestion and reducing the intensity of the saltiness.

Watermelon or cucumber juice

Rich in water and potassium, these juices help in diuresis (increasing urination) and reducing sodium levels in the body. They are also refreshing, light on the stomach, and among the most suitable drinks to combat the thirst caused by salty foods.

Natural barley drink

Considered a natural diuretic, barley drink helps cleanse the kidneys and eliminate toxins. It is recommended to consume it without sugar or with the addition of natural honey.

Cold hibiscus

Hibiscus is distinguished by its ability to lower blood pressure and counter fluid retention resulting from consuming large amounts of salt. It is also rich in antioxidants and beneficial for the kidneys.

Fresh fruit juices

Such as pineapple, orange, or guava, these juices help hydrate the body and replenish it with vitamins that may be lost due to fluid retention after consuming herring and fermented fish.