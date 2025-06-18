As hostilities between Iran and Israel intensify, African countries issue a range of responses [Getty]

African governments have issued a range of responses following Israel’s ongoing airstrikes against Iran. While some states, such as South Africa, Sudan and Mauritania, condemned the attacks, others refrained from criticism.

The African Union was among the first to respond, expressing “deep concern” over the violent escalation, which killed hundreds of Iranians and wounded thousands, and calling on all parties to avoid further military action.

In a statement, the organisation urged “maximum restraint” and warned that the situation posed a “serious threat to international peace and security”.

Condemnation, concern, and silence

South Africa, a long-time pro-Palestine ally, condemned the Israeli attack, slamming violations of international law. The country has consistently stood against Israel’s military actions in Gaza. In December 2023, it brought a case before the ICJ arguing that the war on the besieged territory breached the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention.

Meanwhile, Mauritania issued a strong statement condemning the strikes as an “attack on Iranian sovereignty and a violation of the UN Charter”. Protests were also held outside the US embassy in Nouakchott, with people voicing opposition to Israel’s actions.

In Egypt, Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty warned that the ongoing military confrontation poses a threat to regional stability. According to a statement, he said Cairo is engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts with regional and international stakeholders to contain the crisis and prevent further escalation.

Sudan’s foreign ministry also denounced the airstrikes, calling them “unjust aggression”. At the same time, local media reports indicated concerns that the conflict could draw the war-torn country into broader regional tensions, especially given alleged ties between Iran and factions within the Sudanese military.

Kenya and Nigeria both issued measured statements urging de-escalation and dialogue. Benin President Patrice Talon said the worsening situation in the region posed a risk to global security and called for restraint from all sides.

Other countries, including Algeria, Senegal and Guinea-Bissau, also voiced concern. But other states have so far remained silent.

Israel ties shape responses

Several African countries that maintain close ties with Israel have withheld comment. Among them is Morocco, which has not issued any official statement.

The country normalised relations in December 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Since then, they have bolstered cooperation across defence, cybersecurity, and trade. In 2021, Israel opened a liaison office in Rabat, with the North African nation receiving advanced military technology like drones and air defence systems in the same period.

Rwanda is another Israeli ally that has remained silent. Kigali and Tel Aviv have long cooperated on intelligence, security and agricultural technology.

Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Kenya and Ethiopia, all of which have strong bilateral ties with Israel, have also avoided making direct statements about the attacks. Their responses have either been muted or framed in general terms about the need for regional stability.

Analysts noted that their neutrality is likely seeking to protect strategic relationships with Tel Aviv, while avoiding public backlash or diplomatic tension with other African and Middle Eastern allies. Many states continue to rely on US and EU development funding, which supports Israeli-aligned foreign policy.

Economic ripple effects

The recent escalation is reverberating through the continent’s economic hubs, exposing countries’ vulnerabilities in energy, trade networks and fuel prices.

According to Nigeria’s The Punch, local petrol prices rose to over ₦900($0.58) per litre amid global fears of oil supply disruption.

One of the clearest effects has been on Egypt, which has historically relied on Israeli gas imports to meet domestic demands. Following Israel’s closure of the Tamar gas field in the eastern Mediterranean after June 13, the country saw its supply drop by 800 million cubic feet per day.

In response, the government activated an emergency energy plan that included suspending gas supplies to some industries.

But for other states direct economic impact is likely to be limited as Iran’s oil exports remain under sanction and are relatively small compared to the global supply.