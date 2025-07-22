TAIPEI – Around one-fifth of Taiwanese lawmakers, all from the main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT), face a recall election on Saturday that could reshape the legislature and present an opportunity for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party to regain its majority.

Here is what the recall vote – the largest ever in Taiwan – is about and how the election could play out.

WHAT IS A RECALL ELECTION?

Recalls are a constitutional right in Taiwan, but can only be initiated after the first year of a representative taking office. At least 10% of registered voters in a constituency must sign a petition for the recall, and the names on that petition must be validated by Taiwan’s election commission.

WHO NOW CONTROLS TAIWAN’S PARLIAMENT?

While Lai Ching-te won the presidency last year, his DPP lost its parliamentary majority, leaving the KMT and the much smaller Taiwan People’s Party with the most seats, which they have used to pass legislation the government opposed and to impose swingeing budget cuts and spending freezes.

The KMT, the TPP and their allies have 62 of parliament’s 113 seats, while the DPP holds the remaining 51.

WHAT IS THE RECALL VOTE ABOUT?

Civic groups, who pushed the recalls against the KMT lawmakers, say the party has acted against Taiwan’s interests and on behalf of China to cut spending, especially the defence budget, and tried to give parliament too much power to weaken Lai’s ability to govern.

They have termed the vote an “anti-communist” movement, referring to China’s ruling party which has stepped up military and political pressure against Taipei over the past five years, saying KMT lawmakers are too close to Beijing.

The KMT, which strongly denies being pro-Beijing but whose lawmakers regularly visit China, says it is simply exercising its constitutional right – backed by voters – to supervise the government, tackle real-world problems including low pay, cut waste and expose incompetence.

The KMT says its outreach to China, which views separately governed Taiwan as its own territory, is needed to keep lines of communication open given Beijing won’t talk to Lai and his government, believing they are dangerous “separatists”.

The KMT says it is a “malicious recall” and has gone into full election mode urging people to vote “no” and prevent the DPP from gaining full control over all the organs of government and engaging in “dictatorship”, effectively ignoring the results of last year’s parliamentary election.

WHO IS FACING RECALL?

Civic groups began a public petition campaign earlier this year to recall a swathe of KMT and DPP lawmakers, but only the KMT recalls gathered enough valid signatures to proceed.

A total of 24 KMT lawmakers face recall on Saturday, while ballots over seven other KMT lawmakers happen on Aug. 23.

If the KMT lawmakers lose their seats, by-elections will take place within three months. The KMT can stand again, with different candidates, and may well win back any seats lost. Some of the KMT lawmakers facing recall are in any case already in very safe constituencies.

Before the by-elections, and if enough KMT lawmakers lose their seats, the DPP could effectively gain back its majority even if only for a few weeks, allowing them to pass legislation and spending plans the KMT has opposed.

For the recalls to be successful, the number of votes approving the measure must be more than those opposing it, and also exceed one-quarter of the number of registered voters in the constituency, so turnout will be important.

WHAT HAS PRESIDENT LAI AND HIS GOVERNMENT SAID ABOUT THE RECALLS?

While senior DPP officials have been active on the campaign trail since the recalls were formally approved last month, the recalls were all initiated and are being run by civic groups.

Lai last month urged party members to actively back the recalls, but he has not directly gone out campaigning. REUTERS