Three primary factors go into my projections for the NBA draft:
All three of those factors have helped predict how well college and international players will perform in the NBA. Let’s take a closer look at them.
The last five seasons: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024
Projected performance
For college and international players alike, my projections start with translating what players have done before with what they will do in the NBA for 14 core statistics: 2-point percentage; 3-point percentage; free throw percentage; offensive and defensive rebound percentage; assists; steals and fouls per 100 team plays; blocks per 100 2-point attempts; percentage of individual plays devoted to 2-point, 3-point and free throw attempts; turnovers; and usage rate.
Some stats tend to decline once players enter the league more than others. For example, free throw percentage rarely changes much, but players shoot much worse percentages from the field. For college players, this process also adjusts for strength of schedule to put players who faced different levels of competition on a level playing field.
Utilizing multiple seasons of data yields better projections than looking solely at the most recent season. In fact, for college players I’ve found that earlier seasons tend to project NBA performance better than more recent seasons because older prospects no longer have the same experience advantage in the NBA. So the player’s most recent season is weighted two times, the season before that (if available) three times, and two seasons before that five times. The weights are opposite for international prospects, who haven’t demonstrated the same pattern because they are playing against older opponents.
The last factor in the projections is regressing performance to positional averages for NBA rookies (for college prospects) and replacement-level performance (for international players). This helps account for outliers, particularly for stats that tend to fluctuate, such as 3-point percentage. As a sophomore at Arizona, Derrick Williams shot 56.8 percent on 74 3-point attempts. Williams has made 29.9 percent of his 3s during his NBA career.
It doesn’t make sense to regress a point guard to the same assist rate or block rate as a center, so this is the one place where positions affect my projections. This tends to have more impact for players who saw limited action in college or overseas than experienced players. It also can be problematic for versatile players, such as
Ben Simmons, whose stat lines don’t look like any one particular position.
WARP projections
The statistics-only version of my projections estimates the wins above replacement player (
WARP) that a prospect will average during his first five seasons in the league, adjusted to favor immediate projection by discounting performance in future years.
To calculate this, I’ve used past players in my database — which is largely complete back through the 2006 draft and includes a handful of players back through 2003 for whom per-play college stats are available — to run a model projecting WARP based on the player’s projected win percentage (the per-minute version of WARP, akin to PER) as a rookie and his age.
Because players tend to develop through around age 27, their age makes a large impact on their projections. All other things being equal, each additional year of age tends to reduce a player’s projected NBA value by about 0.5 WARP per season.
Since 2018, the WARP projections have included a higher replacement level for centers and power forwards than perimeter players — particularly wings. Note that this change has not been applied retroactively to past projections before 2018.
Consensus projections
Inspired by draft analyst Layne Vashro’s Humble model (Vashro is now working for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Denver Nuggets), in 2015 I introduced consensus projections that also include the league’s assessment of a prospect’s talent. For past prospects, I measure this with where they were actually drafted. For current prospects, I estimate this using their rank in our top 100.
Using the actual draft slot plays a factor in subjective scouting analysis and improves projections, so I tend to use it as my primary ranking of players, while also showing the stats-only projections when possible.
Former projections
To give an idea of how my projections have worked — and when they haven’t — here are the rankings for the 2006 through 2019 drafts, based on my current projection model:
2019 Draft Projections
PLAYER
PICK
WARP
RK
HUMBLE
RK
Zion Williamson
1
4.7
1
5.2
1
Ja Morant
2
2.5
5
3.3
2
Chuma Okeke
16
2.6
2
2.3
3
RJ Barrett
3
1.2
25
2.2
4
Sekou Doumbouya
15
2.2
6
2.1
5
Darius Garland
5
1.3
21
2.0
6
Jarrett Culver
6
1.3
20
1.9
7
Coby White
7
1.3
19
1.8
8
Cam Reddish
10
1.6
14
1.8
9
De’Andre Hunter
4
0.5
41
1.6
10
John Konchar
UD
2.6
3
1.6
11
Matisse Thybulle
20
1.7
11
1.5
12
Shamorie Ponds
UD
2.6
4
1.5
13
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
17
1.4
17
1.4
14
Jaxson Hayes
8
0.9
33
1.4
15
Brandon Clarke
21
1.5
15
1.4
16
Alen Smailagic
39
2.0
8
1.4
17
Bol Bol
44
2.0
7
1.3
18
Dylan Windler
26
1.6
13
1.3
19
Tyler Herro
13
0.9
29
1.2
20
Darius Bazley
23
1.3
18
1.2
21
Kevin Porter Jr.
30
1.5
16
1.1
22
Ty Jerome
24
1.3
24
1.1
23
Talen Horton-Tucker
46
1.8
9
1.1
24
Romeo Langford
14
0.7
34
1.1
25
Cameron Johnson
11
0.6
40
1.1
26
Chris Clemons
UD
1.7
10
1.0
27
Zach Norvell
UD
1.7
12
0.9
28
Grant Williams
22
0.9
31
0.9
29
Nassir Little
25
0.9
32
0.8
30
Goga Bitadze
18
0.5
42
0.7
31
Tremont Waters
51
1.3
23
0.7
32
Jordan Poole
28
0.7
35
0.7
33
Luka Samanic
19
0.4
48
0.7
34
Josh Reaves
UD
1.3
22
0.6
35
DaQuan Jeffries
UD
1.0
26
0.4
36
Dean Wade
UD
1.0
27
0.4
37
Jared Harper
UD
0.9
28
0.4
38
Rui Hachimura
9
-0.6
74
0.4
39
Terence Davis
UD
0.9
30
0.4
40
Carsen Edwards
33
0.4
46
0.4
41
P.J. Washington
12
-0.5
72
0.3
42
Kyle Guy
55
0.6
37
0.2
43
Juwan Morgan
UD
0.7
36
0.2
44
Garrison Mathews
UD
0.6
38
0.2
45
Caleb Martin
UD
0.6
39
0.1
46
Miye Oni
58
0.5
43
0.1
47
Keldon Johnson
28
-0.1
58
0.1
48
Bruno Fernando
34
0.0
56
0.1
49
Quinndary Weatherspoon
49
0.3
49
0.1
50
Louis King
UD
0.5
44
0.1
51
Jontay Porter
UD
0.4
45
0.0
52
Luguentz Dort
UD
0.4
47
0.0
53
Justin Wright-Foreman
53
0.2
53
0.0
54
Ky Bowman
UD
0.3
50
0.0
55
Justin Robinson
UD
0.3
51
-0.1
56
Brian Bowen
UD
0.3
52
-0.1
57
Jeremiah Martin
UD
0.2
54
-0.1
58
Cody Martin
36
-0.2
65
-0.1
59
Jaylen Nowell
43
-0.1
59
-0.2
60
Isaiah Roby
45
-0.1
60
-0.2
61
Rayjon Tucker
UD
0.1
55
-0.2
62
Jalen McDaniels
52
-0.2
63
-0.3
63
Moses Brown
UD
-0.1
57
-0.3
64
Nicolas Claxton
31
-0.6
78
-0.3
65
Ignas Brazdeikis
47
-0.3
69
-0.3
66
Max Strus
UD
-0.1
61
-0.3
67
Charlie Brown
UD
-0.2
62
-0.4
68
Justin James
40
-0.5
73
-0.4
69
Devontae Cacok
UD
-0.2
64
-0.4
70
Terance Mann
48
-0.4
71
-0.4
71
Naz Reid
UD
-0.2
66
-0.4
72
Jalen Lecque
UD
-0.3
67
-0.4
73
Donta Hall
UD
-0.3
68
-0.4
74
Mfiondu Kabengele
27
-0.9
82
-0.4
75
Admiral Schofield
42
-0.6
77
-0.5
76
Daniel Gafford
38
-0.7
79
-0.5
77
Adam Mokoka
UD
-0.4
70
-0.5
78
KZ Okpala
32
-0.9
83
-0.6
79
Amir Coffey
UD
-0.6
75
-0.7
80
Oshae Brissett
UD
-0.6
76
-0.7
81
Jordan Bone
57
-0.8
80
-0.8
82
Matt Mooney
UD
-0.8
81
-0.8
83
Vic Law
UD
-0.9
84
-0.9
84
Jaylen Hoard
56
-1.0
85
-0.9
85
Eric Paschall
41
-1.4
89
-1.0
86
Kenny Wooten
UD
-1.2
86
-1.1
87
Tariq Owens
UD
-1.4
87
-1.2
88
Robert Franks
UD
-1.4
88
-1.2
89
Marial Shayok
54
-1.5
90
-1.3
90
Tacko Fall
UD
-1.9
91
-1.6
91
Zylan Cheatham
UD
-2.0
92
-1.6
92
Marques Bolden
UD
-2.1
93
-1.7
93
Jarrell Brantley
50
-2.2
94
-1.7
94
Dewan Hernandez
59
-2.4
95
-1.9
95
Chris Silva
UD
-2.4
96
-1.9
96
Kyle Alexander
UD
-2.4
97
-1.9
97
Tyler Cook
UD
-2.6
98
-2.0
98
2018 Draft Projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Luka Doncic
3
6.1
1
5.6
1
Deandre Ayton
1
1.8
12
3.2
2
Trae Young
5
3.0
2
3.2
3
Jaren Jackson Jr.
4
2.3
6
2.8
4
Mikal Bridges
10
2.9
4
2.7
5
Michael Porter
14
2.5
5
2.3
6
Dzanan Musa
29
2.9
3
2.2
7
Mohamed Bamba
6
1.7
16
2.1
8
Marvin Bagley
2
0.7
41
2.0
9
Miles Bridges
12
1.9
11
1.9
10
Kevin Huerter
19
2.1
8
1.8
11
Jacob Evans
28
2.1
9
1.6
12
Mitchell Robinson
36
2.3
7
1.6
13
Landry Shamet
26
1.7
15
1.4
14
Zhaire Smith
16
1.3
21
1.4
15
De’Anthony Melton
46
2.0
10
1.3
16
Collin Sexton
8
0.7
38
1.3
17
Gary Trent Jr.
37
1.8
13
1.3
18
Wendell Carter
7
0.5
43
1.2
19
Donte DiVincenzo
17
1.1
26
1.2
20
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
11
0.7
36
1.2
21
Elie Okobo
31
1.5
19
1.2
22
Grayson Allen
21
1.2
23
1.2
23
Josh Okogie
20
1.2
24
1.1
24
Troy Brown
15
0.9
30
1.1
25
Kevin Knox
9
0.5
44
1.1
26
Jevon Carter
32
1.3
22
1.0
27
Lonnie Walker
18
0.8
31
1.0
28
Kenrich Williams
UD
1.8
14
1.0
29
Robert Williams
27
1.1
27
0.9
30
Kevin Hervey
57
1.6
17
0.9
31
Jaylen Adams
UD
1.5
18
0.8
32
Bonzie Colson
UD
1.5
20
0.8
33
Omari Spellman
30
0.8
32
0.7
34
Vince Edwards
52
1.2
25
0.6
35
Svi Mykhailiuk
47
1.1
28
0.6
36
Devonte’ Graham
34
0.7
37
0.6
37
Khyri Thomas
38
0.8
34
0.5
38
Shake Milton
54
1.0
29
0.5
39
Jalen Brunson
33
0.6
42
0.5
40
Keita Bates-Diop
48
0.7
39
0.3
41
Rawle Alkins
UD
0.8
33
0.3
42
Daryl Macon
UD
0.7
35
0.3
43
Gary Clark
UD
0.7
40
0.2
44
Justin Jackson
43
0.3
48
0.1
45
Jerome Robinson
13
-0.7
68
0.1
46
Moritz Wagner
25
-0.3
59
0.0
47
Tyler Davis
UD
0.4
45
0.0
48
Melvin Frazier
35
0.0
53
0.0
49
Chandler Hutchison
22
-0.4
64
0.0
50
Duncan Robinson
UD
0.3
46
0.0
51
J.P. Macura
UD
0.3
47
-0.1
52
Chris Chiozza
UD
0.3
49
-0.1
53
Theo Pinson
UD
0.3
50
-0.1
54
Trevon Duval
UD
0.2
51
-0.1
55
Alize Johnson
50
0.1
52
-0.1
56
Jarred Vanderbilt
41
-0.2
57
-0.1
57
Aaron Holiday
23
-0.6
65
-0.1
58
Donte Grantham
UD
-0.1
54
-0.3
59
Ray Spalding
56
-0.1
56
-0.3
60
Brandon Goodwin
UD
-0.1
55
-0.3
61
Tony Carr
51
-0.3
60
-0.4
62
Brandon Sampson
UD
-0.2
58
-0.4
63
Marcus Derrickson
UD
-0.3
61
-0.5
64
B.J. Johnson
UD
-0.3
62
-0.5
65
Allonzo Trier
UD
-0.4
63
-0.5
66
Bruce Brown
42
-0.7
67
-0.5
67
Joe Chealey
UD
-0.6
66
-0.7
68
Yante Maten
UD
-0.8
69
-0.8
69
Hamidou Diallo
45
-1.0
70
-0.8
70
Devon Hall
53
-1.1
71
-1.0
71
Deng Adel
UD
-1.1
72
-1.0
72
Yuta Watanabe
UD
-1.2
73
-1.1
73
Chimezie Metu
49
-1.5
75
-1.2
74
Thomas Welsh
58
-1.4
74
-1.2
75
Cameron Reynolds
UD
-1.6
76
-1.4
76
Drew Eubanks
UD
-1.7
77
-1.4
77
Johnathan Williams
UD
-1.7
78
-1.4
78
Kostas Antetokounmpo
60
-2.0
79
-1.6
79
Jared Terrell
UD
-2.0
80
-1.6
80
George King
59
-2.0
81
-1.7
81
Angel Delgado
UD
-2.3
82
-1.9
82
Zach Lofton
UD
-3.1
83
-2.4
83
2017 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Lonzo Ball
2
3.6
1
4.1
1
Markelle Fultz
1
2.0
4
3.3
2
Jonathan Isaac
6
2.2
2
2.5
3
Dennis Smith Jr.
9
1.9
6
2.1
4
Zach Collins
10
1.9
5
2.0
5
Jayson Tatum
3
0.8
25
2.0
6
Lauri Markkanen
7
1.5
13
1.9
7
Josh Jackson
4
0.7
30
1.7
8
Frank Ntilikina
8
1.1
20
1.6
9
OG Anunoby
23
1.8
7
1.5
10
De’Aaron Fox
5
0.6
33
1.5
11
John Collins
19
1.5
12
1.4
12
Tony Bradley
28
1.7
9
1.4
13
Josh Hart
30
1.7
8
1.3
14
Justin Patton
16
1.1
18
1.3
15
Monte Morris
51
2.0
3
1.2
16
Donovan Mitchell
13
0.9
22
1.2
17
Luke Kennard
12
0.8
27
1.2
18
Malik Monk
11
0.7
28
1.2
19
Tyler Lydon
24
1.3
16
1.2
20
Isaiah Hartenstein
43
1.6
11
1.0
21
TJ Leaf
18
0.9
23
1.0
22
Aleksandar Vezenkov
57
1.6
10
0.9
23
Alec Peters
54
1.4
15
0.8
24
Jarrett Allen
22
0.7
31
0.8
25
Thomas Bryant
42
1.2
17
0.8
26
Derrick Walton Jr.
UD
1.4
14
0.7
27
Andzejs Pasecniks
25
0.7
29
0.7
28
Bam Adebayo
14
0.2
41
0.7
29
Ike Anigbogu
47
1.1
19
0.7
30
Harry Giles
20
0.4
36
0.6
31
D.J. Wilson
17
0.3
39
0.6
32
Frank Jackson
31
0.6
34
0.5
33
Jawun Evans
39
0.7
32
0.4
34
Caleb Swanigan
26
0.3
38
0.4
35
Derrick White
29
0.4
37
0.4
36
Chris Boucher
UD
1.0
21
0.4
37
Luke Kornet
UD
0.9
24
0.3
38
Alpha Kaba
60
0.8
26
0.3
39
Davon Reed
32
0.2
42
0.2
40
Ivan Rabb
35
0.3
40
0.2
41
Justin A. Jackson
15
-0.5
55
0.2
42
Mathias Lessort
50
0.4
35
0.2
43
Sterling Brown
46
0.1
44
0.0
44
Vlatko Cancar
49
0.1
43
0.0
45
Tyler Dorsey
41
0.0
48
-0.1
46
Damyean Dotson
44
0.0
46
-0.1
47
Jonah Bolden
36
-0.2
50
-0.1
48
Semi Ojeleye
37
-0.2
52
-0.1
49
Jordan Bell
38
-0.2
51
-0.1
50
Nigel Hayes
UD
0.0
45
-0.2
51
Terrance Ferguson
21
-0.8
66
-0.2
52
London Perrantes
UD
0.0
47
-0.3
53
Kyle Kuzma
27
-0.7
63
-0.3
54
Frank Mason III
34
-0.6
59
-0.3
55
Edmond Sumner
52
-0.3
53
-0.4
56
Charles Cooke
UD
-0.2
49
-0.4
57
Dillon Brooks
45
-0.5
54
-0.4
58
Sindarius Thornwell
48
-0.5
57
-0.5
59
Ben Moore
UD
-0.5
56
-0.6
60
Kobi Simmons
UD
-0.5
58
-0.6
61
Nigel Williams-Goss
55
-0.7
62
-0.7
62
Antonio Blakeney
UD
-0.6
60
-0.7
63
Jacob Wiley
UD
-0.7
61
-0.7
64
Naz Mitrou-Long
UD
-0.8
64
-0.8
65
Gian Clavell
UD
-0.8
65
-0.8
66
Devin Robinson
UD
-1.0
67
-0.9
67
Ognjen Jaramaz
58
-1.0
68
-1.0
68
Tyler Cavanaugh
UD
-1.2
69
-1.1
69
Johnathan Motley
UD
-1.2
70
-1.1
70
Dwayne Bacon
40
-1.5
74
-1.1
71
Jaron Blossomgame
59
-1.2
71
-1.1
72
PJ Dozier
UD
-1.3
72
-1.2
73
Milton Doyle
UD
-1.5
73
-1.3
74
Jabari Bird
56
-1.5
76
-1.3
75
Jamel Artis
UD
-1.5
75
-1.3
76
Xavier Rathan-Mayes
UD
-1.6
77
-1.4
77
Wesley Iwundu
33
-2.1
82
-1.4
78
Kadeem Allen
53
-1.8
78
-1.4
79
Antonius Cleveland
UD
-1.9
79
-1.6
80
Erik McCree
UD
-1.9
80
-1.6
81
Matt Williams
UD
-2.0
81
-1.6
82
Isaiah Hicks
UD
-2.2
83
-1.8
83
Rodney Purvis
UD
-2.4
84
-1.9
84
Mangok Mathiang
UD
-2.4
85
-1.9
85
2016 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Ben Simmons
1
2.4
6
3.6
1
Dragan Bender
4
3.4
2
3.6
2
Brandon Ingram
2
1.9
11
2.9
3
Jakob Poeltl
9
2.4
5
2.5
4
Zhou Qi
43
3.5
1
2.3
5
Juan Hernangomez
15
2.6
4
2.3
6
Kris Dunn
5
1.5
18
2.1
7
Jamal Murray
7
1.7
14
2.1
8
Buddy Hield
6
1.2
27
1.9
9
Ante Zizic
23
2.3
7
1.8
10
Wade Baldwin
17
1.9
12
1.8
11
Fred VanVleet
UD
2.8
3
1.7
12
Marquese Chriss
8
1.1
31
1.6
13
Denzel Valentine
14
1.5
19
1.6
14
Ivica Zubac
32
2.1
8
1.6
15
Domantas Sabonis
11
1.2
30
1.5
16
Tyler Ulis
34
1.9
13
1.4
17
Henry Ellenson
18
1.4
22
1.4
18
Guerschon Yabusele
16
1.3
23
1.4
19
Patrick McCaw
38
1.9
10
1.3
20
Gary Payton II
UD
2.1
9
1.2
21
Furkan Korkmaz
26
1.4
21
1.2
22
Caris LeVert
20
1.2
28
1.2
23
Diamond Stone
40
1.7
16
1.1
24
Chinanu Onuaku
37
1.6
17
1.1
25
Deyonta Davis
31
1.4
20
1.1
26
Brice Johnson
25
1.2
29
1.0
27
Jaylen Brown
3
-0.5
68
1.0
28
Cheick Diallo
33
1.3
26
1.0
29
Ron Baker
UD
1.7
15
0.9
30
Malik Beasley
19
0.8
37
0.9
31
Stephen Zimmerman
41
1.3
24
0.9
32
Taurean Prince
12
0.3
44
0.9
33
Marcus Paige
55
1.3
25
0.7
34
Kay Felder
54
1.0
36
0.5
35
Derrick Jones
UD
1.1
32
0.5
36
Shawn Long
UD
1.1
33
0.5
37
Daniel Ochefu
UD
1.1
34
0.5
38
Skal Labissiere
28
0.4
41
0.5
39
Jarrod Uthoff
UD
1.0
35
0.5
40
Pascal Siakam
27
0.4
42
0.5
41
Malachi Richardson
22
0.2
49
0.4
42
Isaiah Whitehead
42
0.6
40
0.3
43
Dejounte Murray
29
0.3
46
0.3
44
Petr Cornelie
53
0.7
38
0.3
45
DeAndre Bembry
21
-0.1
53
0.2
46
Daniel Hamilton
56
0.6
39
0.2
47
Demetrius Jackson
45
0.3
45
0.1
48
Dorian Finney-Smith
UD
0.4
43
0.0
49
Jake Layman
47
0.1
50
0.0
50
Timothe Luwawu
24
-0.4
65
-0.1
51
Yogi Ferrell
UD
0.3
47
-0.1
52
Tim Quarterman
UD
0.2
48
-0.1
53
Joel Bolomboy
52
0.0
51
-0.2
54
Damian Jones
30
-0.4
64
-0.2
55
Isaia Cordinier
44
-0.2
55
-0.2
56
Rade Zagorac
35
-0.4
61
-0.2
57
A.J. Hammons
46
-0.2
56
-0.2
58
Paul Zipser
48
-0.2
57
-0.3
59
Kyle Wiltjer
UD
0.0
52
-0.3
60
Malcolm Brogdon
36
-0.5
66
-0.3
61
Ben Bentil
51
-0.3
58
-0.3
62
Troy Williams
UD
-0.2
54
-0.4
63
Wang Zhelin
57
-0.3
59
-0.4
64
Tyrone Wallace
60
-0.4
60
-0.5
65
Mike Tobey
UD
-0.4
62
-0.5
66
Bryn Forbes
UD
-0.4
63
-0.5
67
Michael Gbinije
49
-0.6
69
-0.6
68
Isaiah Cousins
59
-0.5
67
-0.6
69
Georges Niang
50
-0.8
72
-0.7
70
Sheldon McClellan
UD
-0.7
70
-0.7
71
Patricio Garino
UD
-0.8
71
-0.8
72
Wayne Selden
UD
-0.9
73
-0.9
73
Danuel House
UD
-1.0
74
-1.0
74
Marcus Georges-Hunt
UD
-1.1
75
-1.0
75
David Michineau
39
-1.5
78
-1.0
76
Marshall Plumlee
UD
-1.3
76
-1.1
77
David Nwaba
UD
-1.3
77
-1.1
78
Alex Poythress
UD
-1.6
79
-1.4
79
Abdel Nader
58
-1.8
80
-1.5
80
Isaiah Taylor
UD
-2.0
81
-1.6
81
2015 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Karl-Anthony Towns
1
3.0
3
4.0
1
D’Angelo Russell
2
3.3
1
3.9
2
Kristaps Porzingis
4
3.2
2
3.5
3
Jahlil Okafor
3
2.0
15
2.8
4
Emmanuel Mudiay
7
2.7
7
2.8
5
Frank Kaminsky
9
2.7
5
2.7
6
Myles Turner
11
2.6
8
2.5
7
Mario Hezonja
5
1.7
23
2.3
8
Stanley Johnson
8
2.1
13
2.3
9
Tyus Jones
24
2.8
4
2.2
10
Delon Wright
20
2.6
9
2.2
11
Cameron Payne
14
2.2
11
2.0
12
R.J. Hunter
28
2.7
6
2.0
13
Justise Winslow
10
1.7
25
1.9
14
Sam Dekker
18
2.2
10
1.9
15
Bobby Portis
22
2.1
12
1.8
16
Kelly Oubre
15
1.8
21
1.8
17
Willie Cauley-Stein
6
1.1
31
1.8
18
Cedi Osman
31
2.0
17
1.5
19
Devin Booker
13
1.2
30
1.4
20
Guillermo Hernangomez
35
1.9
19
1.4
21
Kevon Looney
30
1.8
22
1.3
22
Chris McCullough
29
1.6
27
1.2
23
Trey Lyles
12
0.9
39
1.2
24
Richaun Holmes
37
1.7
24
1.2
25
Terry Rozier
16
1.1
33
1.2
26
Arturas Gudaitis
47
1.9
20
1.2
27
Alan Williams
UD
2.1
14
1.2
28
Briante Weber
UD
2.0
16
1.1
29
Christian Wood
UD
1.9
18
1.1
30
Marcus Eriksson
50
1.7
26
1.0
31
Rashad Vaughn
17
0.9
40
1.0
32
Justin Anderson
21
1.0
35
1.0
33
Jerian Grant
19
0.9
41
1.0
34
Daniel Diez
54
1.5
29
0.8
35
Dimitris Agravanis
59
1.5
28
0.8
36
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
23
0.7
43
0.7
37
Pat Connaughton
41
0.9
37
0.6
38
Montrezl Harrell
32
0.7
44
0.6
39
Tyler Harvey
51
1.0
34
0.6
40
Aaron White
49
0.9
38
0.5
41
Cliff Alexander
UD
1.1
32
0.5
42
Larry Nance Jr.
27
0.3
49
0.4
43
Dakari Johnson
48
0.8
42
0.4
44
Luka Mitrovic
60
0.9
36
0.4
45
Darrun Hilliard
38
0.5
46
0.4
46
Nikola Milutinov
26
0.1
51
0.3
47
Jordan Mickey
33
0.1
52
0.1
48
T.J. McConnell
UD
0.6
45
0.1
49
Jarell Martin
25
-0.1
54
0.1
50
Nikola Radicevic
57
0.5
47
0.1
51
Branden Dawson
56
0.4
48
0.0
52
Joseph Young
43
0.0
53
-0.1
53
Aaron Harrison
UD
0.2
50
-0.1
54
Olivier Hanlan
42
-0.2
55
-0.2
55
Marcus Thornton
45
-0.2
56
-0.2
56
Andrew Harrison
44
-0.7
58
-0.6
57
Josh Richardson
40
-0.8
60
-0.6
58
J.P. Tokoto
58
-0.6
57
-0.7
59
Anthony Brown
34
-1.1
64
-0.7
60
Sir’Dominic Pointer
53
-0.8
59
-0.7
61
Norman Powell
46
-1.0
63
-0.8
62
Cady Lalanne
55
-0.9
61
-0.8
63
Duje Dukan
UD
-0.9
62
-0.9
64
Rakeem Christmas
36
-1.3
66
-0.9
65
Bryce DeJean-Jones
UD
-1.3
65
-1.2
66
J.J. O’Brien
UD
-2.5
67
-2.0
67
2014 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Marcus Smart
6
3.6
1
3.5
1
Joel Embiid
3
2.9
7
3.4
2
Jabari Parker
2
2.5
8
3.4
3
Andrew Wiggins
1
1.3
20
2.8
4
Jusuf Nurkic
16
3.3
3
2.8
5
Clint Capela
25
3.4
2
2.6
6
Noah Vonleh
9
2.4
9
2.5
7
Jordan Adams
22
3.0
6
2.4
8
Aaron Gordon
4
1.7
15
2.4
9
Nikola Jokic
41
3.1
5
2.1
10
Julius Randle
7
1.6
16
2.1
11
Doug McDermott
11
1.8
14
1.9
12
Tyler Ennis
18
2.0
11
1.8
13
Gary Harris
19
1.9
12
1.7
14
Nik Stauskas
8
1.2
21
1.7
15
P.J. Hairston
26
2.0
10
1.6
16
Dario Saric
12
1.4
19
1.6
17
Jarnell Stokes
35
1.9
13
1.4
18
Elfrid Payton
10
0.8
32
1.3
19
Zach Lavine
13
0.9
26
1.2
20
Kyle Anderson
30
1.5
17
1.2
21
K.J. McDaniels
32
1.5
18
1.1
22
James Young
17
0.8
31
1.0
23
Shabazz Napier
24
1.1
23
1.0
24
T.J. Warren
14
0.6
33
1.0
25
Damien Inglis
31
1.2
22
0.9
26
Mitch McGary
21
0.8
30
0.9
27
Spencer Dinwiddie
38
1.1
24
0.7
28
Walter Tavares
43
1.0
25
0.6
29
Dante Exum
5
3.3
4
0.6
30
Lamar Patterson
48
0.9
28
0.5
31
Adreian Payne
15
-0.1
47
0.4
32
Langston Galloway
UD
0.9
27
0.4
33
Glenn Robinson III
40
0.6
38
0.4
34
Bryce Cotton
UD
0.9
29
0.3
35
Bogdan Bogdanovic
27
0.2
41
0.3
36
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
51
0.6
37
0.2
37
Vasilije Micic
52
0.6
36
0.2
38
Devyn Marble
56
0.6
34
0.2
39
Eric Moreland
UD
0.6
35
0.1
40
Rodney Hood
23
-0.2
48
0.1
41
Josh Huestis
29
-0.1
46
0.1
42
Sim Bhullar
UD
0.4
39
0.1
43
Cleanthony Early
34
0.0
43
0.1
44
Louis Labeyrie
57
0.3
40
0.0
45
Nick Johnson
42
0.0
45
-0.1
46
Tim Frazier
UD
0.2
42
-0.1
47
Alec Brown
50
0.0
44
-0.2
48
C.J. Wilcox
28
-0.5
59
-0.2
49
Johnny O’Bryant
36
-0.4
53
-0.2
50
Jerami Grant
39
-0.4
55
-0.3
51
Russ Smith
47
-0.3
51
-0.3
52
Joe Harris
33
-0.6
61
-0.3
53
Jerrelle Benimon
UD
-0.2
49
-0.4
54
Andre Dawkins
UD
-0.2
50
-0.4
55
Jordan Clarkson
46
-0.5
58
-0.4
56
Tyler Johnson
UD
-0.3
52
-0.5
57
Markel Brown
44
-0.6
60
-0.5
58
Cory Jefferson
60
-0.4
54
-0.5
59
Alex Kirk
UD
-0.4
56
-0.5
60
Sean Kilpatrick
UD
-0.5
57
-0.6
61
DeAndre Daniels
37
-0.9
65
-0.6
62
David Stockton
UD
-0.8
62
-0.8
63
Jabari Brown
UD
-0.8
63
-0.8
64
Shayne Whittington
UD
-0.8
64
-0.8
65
Alessandro Gentile
53
-0.9
66
-0.8
66
Tarik Black
UD
-1.0
67
-0.9
67
Dwight Powell
45
-1.3
70
-1.0
68
Nemanja Dangubic
54
-1.2
69
-1.0
69
James Michael McAdoo
UD
-1.1
68
-1.0
70
Jordan McRae
58
-1.4
71
-1.2
71
Semaj Christon
55
-1.5
72
-1.3
72
Cameron Bairstow
49
-1.8
75
-1.4
73
JaKarr Sampson
UD
-1.7
73
-1.4
74
Xavier Thames
59
-1.8
74
-1.5
75
Travis Wear
UD
-2.1
76
-1.7
76
David Wear
UD
-2.6
77
-2.0
77
2013 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Nerlens Noel
6
3.6
1
3.5
1
Anthony Bennett
1
2.1
12
3.4
2
Otto Porter
3
2.7
2
3.2
3
Cody Zeller
4
2.5
5
3.0
4
Victor Oladipo
2
1.7
16
2.8
5
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
8
2.6
4
2.6
6
C.J. McCollum
10
2.5
6
2.5
7
Trey Burke
9
2.2
9
2.3
8
Lucas Nogueira
16
2.4
7
2.1
9
Michael Carter-Williams
11
2.0
13
2.1
10
Andre Roberson
26
2.6
3
2.0
11
Steven Adams
12
1.9
15
1.9
12
Sergey Karasev
19
2.0
14
1.8
13
Ben McLemore
7
1.1
34
1.6
14
Nate Wolters
38
2.2
8
1.6
15
Shane Larkin
18
1.6
19
1.5
16
Pierre Jackson
42
2.1
10
1.4
17
Rudy Gobert
27
1.7
17
1.3
18
Kelly Olynyk
13
1.1
33
1.3
19
Alex Len
5
0.3
50
1.3
20
Arsalan Kazemi
54
2.1
11
1.3
21
Glen Rice Jr.
35
1.6
18
1.2
22
Tony Mitchell
37
1.5
23
1.1
23
Alex Abrines
32
1.4
25
1.0
24
Grant Jerrett
40
1.5
22
1.0
25
Mike Muscala
44
1.5
20
1.0
26
Marko Todorovic
45
1.5
21
1.0
27
Reggie Bullock
25
1.0
36
0.9
28
Allen Crabbe
31
1.1
28
0.9
29
Ray McCallum
36
1.1
29
0.8
30
Robert Covington
UD
1.4
24
0.7
31
Tim Hardaway Jr.
24
0.6
43
0.7
32
Jeff Withey
39
1.0
37
0.7
33
Ryan Kelly
48
1.1
32
0.6
34
Phil Pressey
UD
1.2
26
0.6
35
Bojan Dubljevic
59
1.2
27
0.6
36
Isaiah Canaan
34
0.8
39
0.6
37
Troy Daniels
UD
1.1
30
0.5
38
James Southerland
UD
1.1
31
0.5
39
Gorgui Dieng
21
0.2
52
0.5
40
Jamaal Franklin
41
0.7
40
0.5
41
D.J. Stephens
UD
1.0
35
0.5
42
Livio Jean-Charles
28
0.4
49
0.4
43
Matthew Dellavedova
UD
0.9
38
0.4
44
Ian Clark
UD
0.7
41
0.2
45
Solomon Hill
23
0.0
54
0.2
46
Joffrey Lauvergne
55
0.6
42
0.2
47
Tony Snell
20
-0.2
56
0.2
48
Raul Neto
47
0.5
45
0.2
49
Deshaun Thomas
58
0.6
44
0.2
50
James Ennis
50
0.4
46
0.2
51
Erick Green
46
0.4
48
0.2
52
Shabazz Muhammad
14
-0.7
62
0.1
53
Mason Plumlee
22
-0.4
60
0.0
54
Seth Curry
UD
0.4
47
0.0
55
Brandon Davies
UD
0.3
51
0.0
56
Archie Goodwin
29
-0.3
59
-0.1
57
Erik Murphy
49
0.0
53
-0.1
58
Nemanja Nedovic
30
-0.4
61
-0.2
59
Peyton Siva
56
-0.1
55
-0.3
60
Lorenzo Brown
52
-0.3
58
-0.4
61
Adonis Thomas
UD
-0.3
57
-0.4
62
Carrick Felix
33
-1.2
66
-0.8
63
Elias Harris
UD
-1.0
63
-0.9
64
Alex Oriakhi
57
-1.1
64
-1.0
65
Romero Osby
51
-1.2
67
-1.0
66
Vander Blue
UD
-1.1
65
-1.0
67
DeWayne Dedmon
UD
-1.5
68
-1.3
68
Colton Iverson
53
-1.8
69
-1.4
69
2012 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Anthony Davis
1
5.5
1
5.8
1
Bradley Beal
3
2.5
5
3.1
2
Dion Waiters
4
2.2
7
2.7
3
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
1.3
19
2.5
4
Damian Lillard
6
2.2
8
2.5
5
Jared Sullinger
21
3.1
2
2.5
6
Andre Drummond
9
1.9
13
2.1
7
Draymond Green
35
2.8
3
2.0
8
Jae Crowder
34
2.7
4
1.9
9
Terrence Jones
18
2.1
9
1.9
10
Thomas Robinson
5
1.1
23
1.9
11
John Jenkins
23
1.9
11
1.6
12
John Henson
14
1.5
16
1.5
13
Jeremy Lamb
12
1.3
21
1.5
14
Royce White
16
1.4
17
1.4
15
Evan Fournier
20
1.6
14
1.4
16
Maurice Harkless
15
1.3
20
1.4
17
Christapher Johnson
UD
2.2
6
1.3
18
Harrison Barnes
7
0.5
34
1.3
19
Terrence Ross
8
0.5
33
1.2
20
Marcus Denmon
59
2.1
10
1.2
21
Tony Wroten
25
1.3
18
1.2
22
Robbie Hummel
58
1.9
12
1.1
23
Kendall Marshall
13
0.8
28
1.1
24
Furkan Aldemir
53
1.5
15
0.9
25
Khris Middleton
39
1.2
22
0.9
26
Jared Cunningham
24
0.8
26
0.8
27
Austin Rivers
10
-0.1
45
0.7
28
Tyler Zeller
17
0.3
38
0.6
29
Meyers Leonard
11
-0.1
47
0.6
30
Kostas Papanikolaou
48
1.0
24
0.6
31
Tomas Satoransky
32
0.7
30
0.6
32
Kyle O’Quinn
49
0.9
25
0.5
33
Will Barton
40
0.7
29
0.5
34
Quincy Miller
38
0.6
31
0.4
35
Arnett Moultrie
27
0.3
37
0.4
36
Quincy Acy
37
0.5
35
0.4
37
Kevin Jones
UD
0.8
27
0.3
38
Andrew Nicholson
19
-0.2
49
0.3
39
Orlando Johnson
36
0.3
39
0.2
40
Perry Jones
28
0.1
43
0.2
41
Scott Machado
UD
0.6
32
0.1
42
Marquis Teague
29
-0.1
44
0.1
43
Tornike Shengelia
54
0.3
36
0.0
44
Fab Melo
22
-0.4
50
0.0
45
Tomislav Zubcic
56
0.2
40
-0.1
46
Doron Lamb
42
-0.1
46
-0.1
47
Kent Bazemore
UD
0.2
41
-0.1
48
Maalik Wayns
UD
0.2
42
-0.1
49
Darius Miller
46
-0.1
48
-0.2
50
Jeff Taylor
31
-0.7
53
-0.4
51
Festus Ezeli
30
-0.7
54
-0.4
52
Tyshawn Taylor
41
-0.5
52
-0.4
53
Kris Joseph
51
-0.4
51
-0.4
54
Darius Johnson-Odom
55
-0.8
55
-0.7
55
Robert Sacre
60
-0.8
56
-0.8
56
Kim English
44
-1.1
57
-0.9
57
Mike Scott
43
-1.2
58
-0.9
58
Henry Sims
UD
-1.2
59
-1.1
59
Bernard James
33
-1.7
61
-1.1
60
Miles Plumlee
26
-1.9
63
-1.1
61
DeQuan Jones
UD
-1.5
60
-1.3
62
Kevin Murphy
47
-1.8
62
-1.3
63
2011 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Kyrie Irving
1
4.2
2
4.9
1
Derrick Williams
2
3.3
3
3.9
2
Kenneth Faried
22
5.1
1
3.8
3
Jonas Valanciunas
5
2.7
6
2.9
4
Tristan Thompson
4
2.2
9
2.8
5
Alec Burks
12
2.7
5
2.5
6
Bismack Biyombo
7
2.2
10
2.5
7
Jimmer Fredette
10
2.4
8
2.4
8
Nikola Mirotic
23
2.9
4
2.3
9
Kawhi Leonard
15
2.5
7
2.3
10
Kemba Walker
9
1.9
12
2.1
11
Brandon Knight
8
1.6
19
2.0
12
Jan Vesely
6
1.0
47
1.7
13
Reggie Jackson
24
2.0
10
1.6
14
JaJuan Johnson
27
1.9
14
1.5
15
Marcus Morris
14
1.3
24
1.5
16
Shelvin Mack
34
2.0
11
1.4
17
Klay Thompson
11
1.0
39
1.4
18
Markieff Morris
13
1.1
35
1.4
19
Jordan Hamilton
26
1.6
18
1.3
20
Chris Singleton
18
1.3
27
1.3
21
Jimmy Butler
30
1.6
20
1.2
22
Tobias Harris
19
1.2
28
1.2
23
Nikola Vucevic
16
1.1
38
1.2
24
Iman Shumpert
17
1.1
36
1.2
25
Trey Thompkins
37
1.7
17
1.2
26
Keith Benson
48
1.9
13
1.2
27
Marshon Brooks
25
1.3
26
1.1
28
Jon Leuer
40
1.6
21
1.1
29
Josh Selby
49
1.7
16
1.1
30
D.J. Kennedy
UD
1.9
15
1.0
31
Justin Harper
32
1.3
25
1.0
32
Cory Joseph
29
1.2
31
1.0
33
Travis Leslie
47
1.6
22
1.0
34
Kyle Singler
33
1.2
30
0.9
35
Milan Macvan
54
1.6
23
0.9
36
Donatas Motiejunas
20
0.8
43
0.9
37
Jordan Williams
36
1.1
33
0.8
38
Tyler Honeycutt
35
1.1
37
0.8
39
Lavoy Allen
50
1.2
32
0.7
40
Jon Diebler
51
1.1
34
0.6
41
Cory Higgins
UD
1.2
29
0.6
42
Josh Harrellson
45
0.9
40
0.6
43
Chandler Parsons
38
0.7
46
0.5
44
Charles Jenkins
44
0.7
44
0.4
45
Greg Smith
UD
0.8
41
0.3
46
Malcolm Thomas
UD
0.8
42
0.3
47
Norris Cole
28
0.2
51
0.3
48
Darius Morris
41
0.4
50
0.2
49
Bojan Bogdanovic
31
0.0
54
0.1
50
E’Twaun Moore
55
0.4
48
0.1
51
Isaiah Thomas
60
0.4
49
0.0
52
Nolan Smith
21
-0.5
57
0.0
53
Andrew Goudelock
46
0.1
53
-0.1
54
Julyan Stone
UD
0.1
52
-0.2
55
Malcolm Lee
43
-0.2
56
-0.2
56
Chris Wright
UD
-0.2
55
-0.4
57
Xavier Silas
UD
-1.1
58
-1.0
58
DeAndre Liggins
53
-1.6
59
-1.3
59
Vernon Macklin
52
-1.9
60
-1.5
60
Mychel Thompson
UD
-2.0
61
-1.6
61
2010 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
DeMarcus Cousins
5
4.1
1
3.9
1
John Wall
1
2.4
10
3.6
2
Greg Monroe
7
3.3
2
3.2
3
Derrick Favors
3
2.6
7
3.2
4
Gordon Hayward
9
3.3
3
3.1
5
Cole Aldrich
11
3.1
4
2.8
6
Xavier Henry
12
2.7
6
2.5
7
Paul George
10
2.4
9
2.4
8
Evan Turner
2
1.1
28
2.4
9
Patrick Patterson
14
2.4
8
2.2
10
Hassan Whiteside
33
2.8
5
2.0
11
Al-Farouq Aminu
8
1.7
18
2.0
12
Wesley Johnson
4
1.1
33
1.9
13
James Anderson
20
2.1
12
1.8
14
Ed Davis
13
1.5
23
1.6
15
Trevor Booker
23
1.8
16
1.5
16
Daniel Orton
29
2.0
14
1.5
17
Jarvis Varnado
41
2.2
11
1.5
18
Dexter Pittman
32
1.9
15
1.4
19
Ekpe Udoh
6
0.6
42
1.4
20
Dominique Jones
25
1.6
20
1.3
21
Tibor Pleiss
31
1.8
17
1.3
22
Larry Sanders
15
1.1
31
1.3
23
Manny Harris
UD
2.0
13
1.1
24
Tiny Gallon
47
1.6
19
1.0
25
Damion James
24
1.1
32
1.0
26
Jerome Jordan
44
1.5
22
1.0
27
Eric Bledsoe
18
0.8
37
0.9
28
Luke Harangody
52
1.6
21
0.9
29
Luke Babbitt
16
0.6
40
0.9
30
Landry Fields
39
1.3
25
0.9
31
Devin Ebanks
43
1.2
27
0.8
32
Jeremy Lin
UD
1.3
24
0.7
33
Willie Warren
54
1.2
26
0.6
34
Avery Bradley
19
0.3
48
0.6
35
Lance Stephenson
40
0.9
36
0.6
36
Paulao Prestes
45
0.9
35
0.6
37
Jordan Crawford
27
0.5
43
0.5
38
Dwayne Collins
60
1.1
29
0.5
39
Solomon Alabi
50
1.0
34
0.5
40
Ben Uzoh
UD
1.1
30
0.5
41
Andy Rautins
38
0.7
39
0.5
42
Greivis Vasquez
28
0.4
46
0.5
43
Kevin Seraphin
17
0.0
53
0.5
44
Terrico White
36
0.6
41
0.4
45
Elliot Williams
22
0.1
50
0.4
46
Gani Lawal
46
0.7
38
0.4
47
Lazar Hayward
30
0.0
52
0.1
48
Jeremy Evans
55
0.5
44
0.1
49
Darington Hobson
36
0.1
51
0.1
50
Derrick Caracter
58
0.5
45
0.1
51
Da’Sean Butler
42
0.2
49
0.1
52
Nemanja Bjelica
35
0.0
54
0.0
53
Samardo Samuels
UD
0.4
47
0.0
54
Armon Johnson
34
-0.1
55
0.0
55
Quincy Pondexter
26
-0.4
57
-0.1
56
Craig Brackins
21
-0.8
60
-0.2
57
Stanley Robinson
59
-0.1
56
-0.3
58
Sherron Collins
UD
-0.5
58
-0.6
59
Hamady Ndiaye
56
-0.7
59
-0.7
60
Magnum Rolle
51
-1.0
61
-0.8
61
Ishmael Smith
UD
-1.5
62
-1.3
62
Ryan Reid
57
-2.5
63
-1.9
63
2009 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Blake Griffin
1
4.2
3
4.9
1
James Harden
3
4.2
2
4.3
2
Ricky Rubio
5
3.7
5
3.7
3
Stephen Curry
7
3.9
4
3.6
4
DeJuan Blair
37
5.0
1
3.5
5
Hasheem Thabeet
2
2.0
12
3.0
6
Tyreke Evans
4
2.2
11
2.7
7
Ty Lawson
18
2.8
7
2.4
8
Jrue Holiday
17
2.8
8
2.3
9
Brandon Jennings
10
2.3
14
2.3
10
Jonny Flynn
6
1.5
15
2.1
11
Nick Calathes
45
3.1
6
2.0
12
Jordan Hill
8
1.3
19
1.8
13
Tyler Hansbrough
13
1.5
16
1.6
14
Sergio Llull
34
2.2
10
1.6
15
Daniel Green
46
2.3
9
1.5
16
Byron Mullens
24
1.8
13
1.5
17
James Johnson
16
1.1
25
1.2
18
Terrence Williams
11
0.8
31
1.2
19
Earl Clark
14
0.9
28
1.2
20
Darren Collison
21
1.1
24
1.1
21
Eric Maynor
20
1.0
26
1.1
22
Jeff Ayres
31
1.3
20
1.0
23
Chase Budinger
44
1.5
17
0.9
24
Gerald Henderson Jr.
12
0.3
42
0.8
25
DeMar DeRozan
9
0.1
49
0.8
26
Jeff Teague
19
0.7
35
0.8
27
Marcus Thornton
43
1.3
21
0.8
28
DeMarre Carroll
27
0.9
29
0.8
29
Lester Hudson
58
1.4
18
0.8
30
Patrick Beverley
42
1.2
23
0.8
31
Omri Casspi
23
0.7
45
0.7
32
Austin Daye
15
0.3
43
0.7
33
Victor Claver
22
0.5
38
0.7
34
Patrick Mills
55
1.2
22
0.6
35
Henk Norel
47
1.0
27
0.6
36
Jermaine Taylor
32
0.7
33
0.6
37
Wayne Ellington
28
0.6
37
0.6
38
Jodie Meeks
41
0.8
30
0.5
39
Derrick Brown
40
0.8
32
0.5
40
DaJuan Summers
35
0.7
34
0.5
41
Jon Brockman
38
0.5
40
0.3
42
Ahmad Nivins
56
0.7
36
0.2
43
Goran Suton
50
0.5
39
0.2
44
Toney Douglas
29
0.1
47
0.2
45
Taj Gibson
26
-0.1
51
0.1
46
Chinemelu Elonu
59
0.5
41
0.1
47
Dante Cunningham
33
0.0
50
0.1
48
A.J. Price
52
0.2
44
0.0
49
Emir Preldzic
57
0.1
48
-0.1
50
Robert Dozier
60
0.1
46
-0.2
51
Sam Young
36
-0.5
53
-0.3
52
Wesley Matthews
UD
-0.4
52
-0.5
53
Taylor Griffin
48
-1.0
54
-0.8
54
Robert Vaden
54
-1.4
55
-1.2
55
Jack McClinton
51
-1.5
56
-1.2
56
2008 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Kevin Love
5
4.6
1
4.3
1
Michael Beasley
2
3.7
2
4.2
2
Derrick Rose
1
1.7
10
3.1
3
Danilo Gallinari
6
2.9
4
3.0
4
Ryan Anderson
21
2.6
3
2.1
5
Brook Lopez
10
1.9
8
2.1
6
Russell Westbrook
4
1.1
21
2.0
7
Eric Gordon
7
1.4
17
1.9
8
Roy Hibbert
17
2.1
6
1.9
9
J.J. Hickson
19
2.0
7
1.8
10
Jason Thompson
12
1.6
13
1.7
11
Jerryd Bayless
11
1.5
16
1.7
12
O.J. Mayo
3
0.4
29
1.7
13
Anthony Randolph
14
1.6
12
1.6
14
Robin Lopez
15
1.6
11
1.6
15
Mario Chalmers
34
2.2
5
1.6
16
Marreese Speights
16
1.5
14
1.5
17
Kosta Koufos
23
1.8
9
1.5
18
D.J. Augustin
9
0.9
23
1.4
19
JaVale McGee
18
1.3
18
1.3
20
George Hill
26
1.5
15
1.3
21
Nicolas Batum
25
1.2
26
1.1
22
Donte Greene
28
1.2
19
1.0
23
D.J. White
29
1.1
20
0.9
24
Darrell Arthur
27
0.9
24
0.8
25
DeAndre Jordan
35
1.0
22
0.8
26
Joe Alexander
8
-0.1
39
0.8
27
Nikola Pekovic
31
0.8
25
0.6
28
Courtney Lee
22
0.2
32
0.4
29
Brandon Rush
13
-0.3
41
0.4
30
Kyle Weaver
38
0.4
30
0.3
31
Bill Walker
47
0.5
28
0.3
32
Darnell Jackson
52
0.6
27
0.2
33
Chris Douglas-Roberts
40
0.2
31
0.1
34
J.R. Giddens
30
-0.1
36
0.1
35
Sean Singletary
42
0.1
34
0.0
36
Malik Hairston
48
0.2
33
0.0
37
Joey Dorsey
33
-0.4
42
-0.2
38
Anthony Morrow
UD
0.0
35
-0.3
39
Othello Hunter
UD
-0.1
37
-0.3
40
Rob Kurz
UD
-0.1
38
-0.3
41
DeMarcus Nelson
UD
-0.2
40
-0.4
42
Sonny Weems
39
-0.7
43
-0.5
43
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute
37
-0.8
44
-0.5
44
Joe Crawford
58
-1.2
45
-1.0
45
2007 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Greg Oden
1
3.6
2
4.5
1
Kevin Durant
2
3.7
1
4.1
2
Mike Conley
4
2.7
4
3.1
3
Al Horford
3
2.2
6
2.9
4
Brandan Wright
8
2.1
7
2.3
5
Rudy Fernandez
24
2.9
3
2.2
6
Joakim Noah
9
2.0
9
2.2
7
Jeff Green
5
1.6
14
2.2
8
Sean Williams
17
2.4
5
2.1
9
Thaddeus Young
12
2.0
10
2.0
10
Rodney Stuckey
15
2.1
8
2.0
11
Corey Brewer
7
1.0
22
1.6
12
Spencer Hawes
10
1.2
18
1.6
13
Javaris Crittenton
19
1.7
13
1.5
14
Nick Fazekas
34
2.0
11
1.4
15
Julian Wright
13
1.2
19
1.4
16
Jason Smith
20
1.5
16
1.4
17
Josh McRoberts
37
1.7
12
1.2
18
Marco Belinelli
18
1.0
20
1.1
19
Glen Davis
35
1.5
15
1.1
20
Tiago Splitter
28
1.2
17
1.0
21
Jared Dudley
22
1.0
21
1.0
22
Al Thornton
14
0.4
26
0.8
23
Carl Landry
31
0.9
24
0.7
24
Daequan Cook
21
0.3
27
0.5
25
Aaron Gray
49
1.0
23
0.5
26
Stephane Lasme
46
0.7
25
0.4
27
Wilson Chandler
23
0.1
29
0.4
28
Marcus Williams
33
0.3
28
0.3
29
Aaron Brooks
26
-0.1
32
0.2
30
Acie Law
11
-0.8
39
0.1
31
Dominic McGuire
47
0.0
30
-0.1
32
Arron Afflalo
27
-0.5
38
-0.1
33
Jermareo Davidson
36
-0.3
35
-0.2
34
Ramon Sessions
56
-0.1
31
-0.2
35
D.J. Strawberry
59
-0.1
33
-0.3
36
Demetris Nichols
53
-0.2
34
-0.3
37
Mario West
UD
-0.3
36
-0.5
38
Joel Anthony
UD
-0.4
37
-0.5
39
Nick Young
16
-1.4
41
-0.5
40
Chris Richard
41
-1.2
40
-0.9
41
2006 draft projections
Player
Pick
WARP
Rk
Humble
Rk
Andrea Bargnani
1
2.8
5
3.9
1
Tyrus Thomas
4
3.6
1
3.7
2
Shelden Williams
5
2.7
3
3.0
3
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
1.8
11
2.9
4
Patrick O’Bryant
9
2.7
4
2.6
5
Rudy Gay
8
1.9
8
2.2
6
Paul Millsap
47
3.2
2
2.1
7
Adam Morrison
3
0.8
28
1.9
8
Brandon Roy
6
1.3
20
1.9
9
Ronnie Brewer
14
1.9
10
1.8
10
Cedric Simmons
15
1.7
13
1.7
11
Renaldo Balkman
20
1.9
7
1.7
12
Rajon Rondo
21
2.0
6
1.7
13
Shawne Williams
17
1.8
12
1.7
14
Thabo Sefolosha
13
1.3
19
1.5
15
Quincy Douby
19
1.6
15
1.5
16
J.J. Redick
11
1.1
22
1.4
17
Randy Foye
7
0.7
29
1.4
18
Jordan Farmar
26
1.7
14
1.4
19
Mardy Collins
29
1.6
16
1.2
20
Paul Davis
34
1.5
17
1.1
21
Marcus Williams
22
1.1
21
1.1
22
Justin Williams
UD
1.9
9
1.1
23
Hilton Armstrong
12
0.5
33
1.0
24
Daniel Gibson
42
1.5
18
1.0
25
Rodney Carney
16
0.7
30
0.9
26
Sergio Rodriguez
27
0.9
25
0.8
27
Craig Smith
36
0.9
27
0.7
28
Dee D. Brown
46
1.0
23
0.6
29
Josh Boone
23
0.4
34
0.6
30
Leon Powe
49
1.0
24
0.5
31
Chris Quinn
UD
0.9
26
0.4
32
Solomon Jones
33
0.4
35
0.3
33
Alexander Johnson
45
0.6
32
0.3
34
Tarence Kinsey
UD
0.6
31
0.2
35
Bobby Jones
37
0.1
38
0.1
36
Hassan Adams
54
0.4
36
0.1
37
Allan Ray
UD
0.2
37
-0.1
38
David Noel
39
-0.2
39
-0.1
39