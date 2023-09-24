Jawan (2023) is a Bollywood action thriller film directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film follows the story of Jawan, a mysterious man who sets out to rectify the wrongs in society.

The film has been praised for its high-octane action sequences, mass appeal, and Shah Rukh Khan’s performance. However, some critics have criticized the film’s plot as being convoluted and over-the-top.

Overall, Jawan is a mass entertainer that is sure to please fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood action films. However, viewers who are looking for a more nuanced and thought-provoking film may be disappointed.

Here is a more detailed review of the film:

Positives:

Shah Rukh Khan is in top form, delivering one of his best performances in recent years. He is charismatic and convincing as the titular character, and he effortlessly carries the film on his shoulders.

The action sequences are top-notch, and they are sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The film is also visually stunning, with some breathtaking cinematography.

The film has a strong social message, and it does a good job of highlighting some of the important issues facing India today.

Negatives:

The plot is convoluted and over-the-top, and it can be difficult to follow at times.

Some of the supporting characters are underdeveloped, and they are not given much to do.

The film’s runtime is a bit long, and it could have been trimmed by 15-20 minutes.

Recommendation:

I recommend Jawan to fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood action films, and mass entertainers. However, I would advise viewers to keep their expectations in check, as the film is not without its flaws.