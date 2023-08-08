AltSignals has built a successful trading signal service since 2017

The platform will tilt towards an AI-led service that is expected to increase investors’ earnings

$ASI has huge potential for up to 10x returns on continued use of its platform

While investors maintain a lukewarm sentiment on crypto, newly launched projects are gaining success. AltSignals ($ASI), a successful trading signal service in the UK, has attracted investors at the presale. The presale raises funds for a new artificial intelligence trading platform. AltSignals expects the AI platform to improve the quality of trading signals and supercharge earnings. Investors can join the AI trading signal platform by purchasing $ASI, the native token.

Leveraging AI in trading – The power of AltSignals

AltSignals is a platform created in 2017 by a team of experienced UK traders. Since then, the platform has grown popular, with its quality trading signals averaging 64% accuracy rates. Over 52,000 traders use the signal service.

In the past, AltSignals has been using the AltAlgo™ indicator to generate trading signals. Following exponential growth, AltSignals is tapping into the power of AI to generate trading signals. AI is expected to improve the quality of signals and help the team cover more financial instruments.

In line with the new growth focus, AltSignals will create a new platform dubbed ActualizeAI. Members will own $ASI, the token to power transactions and transfer value on the platform.

What are the benefits of owning $ASI?

Investing in $ASI means becoming a member of ActualizeAI, with full benefits of AltSignals trading signals. With a successful trading service, investors will benefit from quality signals increasing their incomes.

$ASI also holds a huge potential to increase value and return to early investors. The value of the cryptocurrency will be determined by the continued use of ActualizeAI.

Investing in AltSignals also means accessing and belonging to a trading community. Investors learn from the AltSignals team and other traders on the platform. Regular trading contests and tournaments are ideal for traders to showcase their skills. They also learn from peers to improve their trading competencies. Investors get rewarded with $ASI for winning the contests.

AltSignals also gives members a chance to get involved in the project. Investors can join the AI Members Club and be rewarded for giving ideas and feedback on the project. Members will also use their tokens to vote on governance issues. Other benefits of $ASI include exclusive access to presale opportunities and AI-powered products.

Will $ASI become bullish in 2023?

$ASI will be listed on Uniswap in Q3 2023. This could be when the token will have a genuine chance of skyrocketing in value. The prediction is based on historical price trends, where tokens rise strongly after listing.

2023 is also a year that AI is gaining prominence. As a result, $ASI could ride on the optimism to increase in value.

However, $ASI presents an opportunity beyond 2023. Most developmental activity for the ActualizeAI platform will happen in 2024. It means sustainable gains in $ASI could be realised beyond 2023 from the use of the AI platform.

Given how fast the presale is happening, $ASI could rise by up to three-digit percentages in 2023. In 2024, $ASI could be 10x investment or higher in the future.

Should you invest in $ASI while on presale?

One of the benefits of purchasing $ASI in presale is gaining early access to the AI trading platform. For traders, this is an opportunity of a lifetime to benefit from quality trading signals. These signals cover forex markets, crypto, stocks, and CFDs.

Investing in $ASI on presale is also advantageous since the token’s value is still low. The value will be higher when the $ASI lists and investors will spend more to buy it.

With the current price at $0.01875, $ASI is a bargain for value-seeking investors. Investors will also ride a bullish momentum when it occurs after listing.