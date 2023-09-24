Coinbase’s layer 2 scaling solution, called Base, has seem a meteoric rise in popularity recently. In just six short weeks since its launch, Base’s total value locked (TVL) has skyrocketed to nearly $400 million. This rapid rise in use and popularity has even seen it recently overtake the Solana blockchain in TVL.

Coinbase’s Layer 2 Scaling Network TVL Overtakes Solana

Base operates as a layer 2 network on Ethereum launched by Coinbase in collaboration with Optimism to offer a safe, low-cost, developer-friendly way to build on-chain. Since its launch, Base has managed to find a strong market fit, allowing it to quickly penetrate the crypto market. However, this hasn’t been without some hiccups.

Before its public launch, Base had some glitches, which developers were able to rectify quickly. Earlier this month, the network faced another setback as block production unexpectedly stopped for 45 minutes. According to DeFi TVL aggregator DefiLlama, Base’s TVL has risen +111% in the past month to now holding more than $370.29 million.

Last week, Base’s growth saw it blow past the Solana blockchain in terms of transaction volume. This growth has continued, and the Layer-2 network has now moved ahead of Solana whose total value locked (TVL) dropped by 12.22% in the last month to $310 million. Also, this places Base’s TVL ahead of other popular chains like Cronos, Bitcoin, and Cardano.

Base Sees Massive Growth In Just 6 Weeks

Base’s growth kickstarted with Aerodrome, a decentralized exchange, which deposited $190 million on the network after its launch. Base’s growth can also be attributed to the popularity of Friend.tech, a decentralized social app. With a current TVL of $38.6 million, Friend.tech is one of the projects native to Base with a the largest stake. Other projects with a considerable stake in TVL include Stargate, Curve DEX, and Compound V3.

At the moment, Ethereum continues to lead the pack in terms of TVL. However, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Base can sustain its momentum and continue gaining mainstream traction. At its current trajectory, Base could surpass $500 million in TVL in the coming weeks and solidify itself as a leader in layer-2 scaling networks.

According to BaseScan, the number of daily transactions on Base reached a new high of 1.88 million on September 14, as reported by BaseScan. The layer-2 network has now processed more than 40.31 million transactions at the time of writing.

