Saudi Arabia’s capital has officially been confirmed as the host of Expo 2030 Riyadh, following the final approval of its registration dossier by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) during the organisation’s General Assembly in Paris.

The approval marks the last formal step in the selection process, solidifying Riyadh’s status as the next World Expo host.

As part of the proceedings, the World Expo flag was ceremonially handed over to the kingdom’s delegation by the BIE.

The Saudi delegation was led by Engineer Ibrahim Al-Sultan, Minister of State and Acting CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), alongside Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to France, and senior officials.

“The approval of the registration dossier in record time highlights the kingdom’s leadership on the global stage and underscores the world’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s vision and capabilities,” Al-Sultan said, adding that it also reflects “the high level of professionalism” shown by the teams involved in its preparation.

Master plan for Expo 2030 Riyadh

The registration dossier acts as a master plan for the expo, outlining Saudi Arabia’s commitment to delivering a global platform for innovation, international cooperation, and sustainable development. Riyadh is the first expo host to complete and submit its dossier in nearly half the time typically required, according to the RCRC.

The approval now paves the way for the next phase of preparations, including the formal invitation of international participants through diplomatic channels.

Expo 2030 Riyadh will take place from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, on a sprawling six million- square-metre site, designed to accommodate over 40 million visits.

Organisers anticipate participation from more than 195 nations, supported by cutting-edge infrastructure, hospitality, and transportation.

The site is being developed to deliver an immersive and seamless visitor experience, in line with the broader ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

Billed as one of the largest and most ambitious expos to date, Expo 2030 Riyadh aims to foster global dialogue, innovation, and cultural exchange, while leaving a lasting legacy that resonates far beyond the kingdom’s borders.