Layoffs are hitting the retail sector, primarily impacting corporate employees.

Gap, J.Crew, Nordstrom, Walmart, and more have made job cuts since the start of the year.

Still, some retailers are trying to avoid laying off store employees as the “labor hoarding” trend continues in 2023.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



Since the start of 2023, major retailers ranging from department stores to direct-to-consumer brands have cut staff, the latest swing in a sector that’s been hit hard by labor challenges and inflation.

Most of the cuts so far have impacted corporate retail employees. At a store level, many retailers are actually holding tighter to workers than usual, even seasonal employees, in a practice economists call “labor hoarding.”

Still, so far this year, more than 30 companies have announced layoffs impacting hundreds, sometimes thousands of employees.

Here are the retailers who have announced layoffs in 2023:

Express: The fashion brand, which is owned by the same retailer as Bonobos and UpWest, said it would lay off 150 employees — a move that coincides with the company’s larger efforts to reduce costs by $150 million by 2025. This move follows the brand’s decision to close 100 stores by the end of 2022.

The fashion brand, which is owned by the same retailer as Bonobos and UpWest, said it would lay off 150 employees — a move that coincides with the company’s larger efforts to reduce costs by $150 million by 2025. This move follows the brand’s decision to close 100 stores by the end of 2022. Funko: The maker of collectible figurines saw continued sales declines in its second quarter earnings and announced a plan to layoff 180 employees or approximately 12% of its staff.

The maker of collectible figurines saw continued sales declines in its second quarter earnings and announced a plan to layoff 180 employees or approximately 12% of its staff. Amyris: The biotechnology company announced it would shut down two of its beauty brands, Costa Brazil and Onda Beauty, which is expected to reduce 36 jobs, Business of Fashion reported.

The biotechnology company announced it would shut down two of its beauty brands, Costa Brazil and Onda Beauty, which is expected to reduce 36 jobs, Business of Fashion reported. Wish: The e-commerce marketplace plans to lay off 255 employees by the end of the year, according to a filing with the SEC on Aug 1. The cuts will affect 41% of the company’s US workforce and 26% of its international workforce, per the filing.

The e-commerce marketplace plans to lay off 255 employees by the end of the year, according to a filing with the SEC on Aug 1. The cuts will affect 41% of the company’s US workforce and 26% of its international workforce, per the filing. CVS: The pharmacy giant said it plans to cut 5,000 jobs, most of which are corporate positions. The company told The Wall Street Journal that it doesn’t currently expect customer-orientated roles in its stores and pharmacies to be impacted by these cuts.

Wish plans to cut 255 jobs.

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty





Lululemon: The company laid off 100 employees from Lululemon Studio, the part of its business that includes the fitness tech brand Mirror, Retail Dive reported on July 14. The move comes as the company shifts away from hardware and focuses more on digital, app-based services.

The company laid off 100 employees from Lululemon Studio, the part of its business that includes the fitness tech brand Mirror, Retail Dive reported on July 14. The move comes as the company shifts away from hardware and focuses more on digital, app-based services. Peloton: The fitness company plans to layoff 11 employees at its Midtown Manhattan headquarters in October as it relocates to Plano, Texas, according to a WARN notice.

The fitness company plans to layoff 11 employees at its Midtown Manhattan headquarters in October as it relocates to Plano, Texas, according to a WARN notice. Walgreens: The drugstore chain will cut 504 roles, or about 10% of its workforce, the Chicago Sun Times reported. The layoffs will be entirely at the corporate level — none of Walgreens’ store, call center, or fulfillment center employees will be affected, according to the Sun Times.

The drugstore chain will cut 504 roles, or about 10% of its workforce, the Chicago Sun Times reported. The layoffs will be entirely at the corporate level — none of Walgreens’ store, call center, or fulfillment center employees will be affected, according to the Sun Times. The Container Store: The storage and organization products store announced in May on a quarterly earnings call that it is planning to lay off roughly 15% of the staff at its support center. Additionally, the company is planning to let go of 3% of its workforce at stores and distribution centers.

The storage and organization products store announced in May on a quarterly earnings call that it is planning to lay off roughly 15% of the staff at its support center. Additionally, the company is planning to let go of 3% of its workforce at stores and distribution centers. Allbirds: The shoe retailer let go of 21 employees globally in May, per a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This move came as Allbirds’ co-founder Tim Brown, who previously served as co-CEO, transitioned to the role of chief innovation officer.

Allbirds laid off 21 employees globally in May.

Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images





Dollar Tree: The retailer, which also owns Family Dollar, will let go of roughly 90 corporate employees in Chesapeake, Virginia, the company confirmed to Retail Dive in May.

The retailer, which also owns Family Dollar, will let go of roughly 90 corporate employees in Chesapeake, Virginia, the company confirmed to Retail Dive in May. Gap: The retailer will lay off 1,800 corporate employees, as well as members of its “upper field workforce,” such as regional store leaders, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s the second round of cuts at Gap in less than a year — 500 corporate employees were let go in September.

The retailer will lay off 1,800 corporate employees, as well as members of its “upper field workforce,” such as regional store leaders, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s the second round of cuts at Gap in less than a year — 500 corporate employees were let go in September. Nordstrom: An unknown number of employees in the department store chain’s tech department, including software engineers and program managers, were laid off in April. Earlier this year, Nordstrom announced it would shut down its Canadian operations by late June, resulting in about 2,500 job cuts.

An unknown number of employees in the department store chain’s tech department, including software engineers and program managers, were laid off in April. Earlier this year, Nordstrom announced it would shut down its Canadian operations by late June, resulting in about 2,500 job cuts. Whole Foods: The Amazon-owned grocer is laying off several hundred workers. The cuts, which will take place over the next two months, will affect employees on Whole Foods’ global support teams and those who manage regional operations.

The Amazon-owned grocer is laying off several hundred workers. The cuts, which will take place over the next two months, will affect employees on Whole Foods’ global support teams and those who manage regional operations. Best Buy: Hundreds of store employees across the country will be let go from the electronics retailer, The Wall Street Journal reported in April, though it didn’t specify a total. The layoffs will affect specialized store associates, known as consultants, according to The Journal.

Hundreds of store employees across the country will be let go from the electronics retailer, The Wall Street Journal reported in April, though it didn’t specify a total. The layoffs will affect specialized store associates, known as consultants, according to The Journal. David’s Bridal: The embattled bridal retailer filed for bankruptcy in April, after issuing a notice that it would lay off 9,236 employees nationwide. But on July 14, a bankruptcy judge approved David’s Bridal’s sale to Cion Investment Corp., in a deal that’s expected to preserve 7,000 jobs and keep 195 stores open.

David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy in April, after issuing a notice that it would lay off 9,236 employees nationwide, but it reached a deal in July that’s expected to preserve 7,000 jobs.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images





Blue Nile: The direct-to-consumer jewelry company will lay off 119 employees beginning in July. The company was acquired by Signet Jewelers in 2022, and a Blue Nile spokesperson told Retail Dive that the roles are being cut as a result of the integration into its new parent company.

The direct-to-consumer jewelry company will lay off 119 employees beginning in July. The company was acquired by Signet Jewelers in 2022, and a Blue Nile spokesperson told Retail Dive that the roles are being cut as a result of the integration into its new parent company. J.Crew: Around 40 corporate employees were laid off recently, equal to less than 3% of the company’s workforce, WWD reported in March.

Around 40 corporate employees were laid off recently, equal to less than 3% of the company’s workforce, WWD reported in March. Walmart: The big-box store chain has cut hundreds of jobs at store and fulfillment centers this year. Hundreds were laid off at e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country, while 480 roles were cut due to store closures in Portland, Oregon, according to documents filed with the state. The company is also closing three tech hubs in Texas, Oregon, and California and offering those employees the option to relocate to its Arkansas headquarters or accept a severance package

The big-box store chain has cut hundreds of jobs at store and fulfillment centers this year. Hundreds were laid off at e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country, while 480 roles were cut due to store closures in Portland, Oregon, according to documents filed with the state. The company is also closing three tech hubs in Texas, Oregon, and California and offering those employees the option to relocate to its Arkansas headquarters or accept a severance package Gopuff: The delivery startup laid off more than 100 employees, or about 2% of its workforce in March, Bloomberg reported. It’s Gopuff’s third round of layoffs in the last year.

The delivery startup laid off more than 100 employees, or about 2% of its workforce in March, Bloomberg reported. It’s Gopuff’s third round of layoffs in the last year. Zulily: The online retailer cut an undisclosed number of its nearly 2,000 corporate employees in an effort to trim expenses, Puget Sound Business Journal reported in March.

The online retailer cut an undisclosed number of its nearly 2,000 corporate employees in an effort to trim expenses, Puget Sound Business Journal reported in March. Poshmark: In February, roughly two months after being acquired by South Korean web firm Naver, Poshmark laid off less than 2% of its US workforce. Its global workforce totals over 800, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

The RealReal, a second-hand luxury resale company, cut 230 employees this year.

Brian Ach/Invision for The RealReal/AP Images





Wafair cut 10% of its workforce in January.

AP Photo/Jenny Kane



