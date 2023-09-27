Extended Play promotion comes to PlayStation Store – PlayStation.Blog

The Extended Play promotion comes to PlayStation Store tomorrow, Wednesday September 27. It brings with it discounts of up to 75% on a variety of Deluxe, Premium, Ultimate editions as well as season passes, add-ons and more. Those offers include the likes of Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores, Remnant 2 – Ultimate Edition, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition, but all are only available for a limited time*.
Check out the full list below then, when the promotion is live, head to PlayStation Store to find out your discount.
- A Plague Tale Bundle
- Absolute Deduction bundle
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Season Pass
- Anthem™: Legion of Dawn Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey The Fate of Atlantis
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – The Curse of the Pharaohs
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – The Hidden Ones
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – Jack The Ripper
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – Steampunk Pack
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – Streets of London Pack
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – The Dreadful Crimes
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Sophie 2 Season Pass
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Digital Deluxe Edition…
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Ultimate Edition
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (PS4 & PS5)
- Bassmaster® Fishing 2022: Elite Fishing Equipment Pack
- Bassmaster® Fishing 2022: Lake Hartwell
- Bassmaster® Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Armistice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Ghost Fleet Offensive DLC
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Modern Ships Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Resurrection
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Sin & Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock The Broken Alliance
- BATTLESTAR GALACTICA Deadlock™ Reinforcement Pack
- Berserk: Additional Costume Full set
- Berserk: Additional Horse Full set
- Berserk: Additional Scenario Full set
- BioShock: The Collection
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Deluxe Edition
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition
- Bloodborne™ Complete Edition Bundle
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- BLUE REFLECTION SECOND LIGHT Costume Set – Beachside Puppies
- BLUE REFLECTION SECOND LIGHTCostume Set – Hospitable Kitties
- BLUE REFLECTION: Bath Towels Complete Set
- BLUE REFLECTION: Sailor Swimsuits Complete Set
- BLUE REFLECTION: Season Pass
- BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light Digital Deluxe Edition
- BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light Season Pass
- BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light Ultimate Edition
- BLUE REFLECTION: Summer Outing Complete Set
- BLUE REFLECTION: Vacation Style Complete Set
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Upgrade
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle
- Castlevania Advance Collection
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Crash Bandicoot™ Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Team Rumble™ – Deluxe Edition
- Crossout – ‘Arsonist’ Pack
- Crossout – Barghest
- Crossout – The Creation
- Crossout – Triad: The Keeper
- CRSED – Age of Nagual Pack
- CRSED – Biker Queen Pack
- Crsed – Dark Horse Bundle
- Crsed – Dark Horse Pack
- CRSED – Fire Dragon Pack
- CRSED – God Of Thunder Pack
- CRSED – Holy Beast Pack
- CRSED – Holy Maiden Pack
- Crsed – Lone Wolf Pack
- CRSED – Metal Zombie Pack
- CRSED – Nuts Splitter Bundle
- CRSED – Street Kid Bundle
- Crsed – Vampire Hunter Bundle
- Crsed – Vampire Hunter Pack
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition
- Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Alluring Mandarin Dress Set
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 1
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 2
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 3
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 4
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Sexy Bunny Costume Set
- Dead Rising Triple Pack
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATHLOOP + Ghostwire: Tokyo Bundle
- Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – Daki Character Pack PS4&PS5
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – Gyutaro Character Pack PS4 & PS5
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) Character Pack PS4&PS5
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke (Entertainment District) Character Pack
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – Tengen Uzui Character Pack PS4&PS5
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Desperados III – Digital Deluxe
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Dressed to Skill Edition
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
- Diablo® Prime Evil Upgrade
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra DLC Pack 4
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
- Dying Light – 5th Anniversary Bundle
- Dying Light – Astronaut Bundle
- Dying Light – Dieselpunk Bundle
- Dying Light – Gun Psycho Bundle
- Dying Light – Harran Ranger Bundle
- Dying Light – Hellraid
- Dying Light – Rais Elite Bundle
- Dying Light – Retrowave Bundle
- Dying Light – Savvy Gamer Bundle
- Dying Light – Snow Ops Bundle
- Dying Light – Van Crane Bundle
- Dying Light – Volatile Hunter Bundle
- Dying Light – Volkan Combat bundle
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Complete Edition
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9: All Season Passes Set
- Enlisted – “Battle for Moscow”: Fedorov MG Squad
- Enlisted – “Battle for Moscow”: MG 42 early Squad
- Enlisted – “Battle of Berlin”: AS-44 Squad
- Enlisted – “Battle of Berlin”: STG 45(M) Squad
- Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow” – Lewis gun Squad
- Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow” – MG 13 with drum magazine Squad
- Enlisted – “Battle of Tunisia”: ERMA EMP 36 Squad
- Enlisted – “Battle of Tunisia”: Owen Mk 1 Squad
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy” – 15 cm Pz.W.42 Squad
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy” – Calliope Squad
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy” – Colt Monitor Squad
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy” – Kiraly 43M Squad
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy”: Krieghoff FG Squad
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy”: M1928A1 Thompson Squad
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy”: Pz.IV J Squad
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy”: Sherman IC “Firefly” Squad
- Enlisted – “Pacific War”: M8 Greyhound Squad
- Enlisted – “Pacific War”: Type 97 Chi-Ha Squad
- Enlisted – HT-130 USSR Squad
- Enlisted – Pz.Kpfw. II (F) German Squad
- EVERSPACE™ – Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ – Stellar Edition
- FAIRY TAIL Digital Deluxe
- FAIRY TAIL Season Pass
- FAIRY TAIL: Anime Final Season Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters
- FAIRY TAIL: Dress-Up Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters
- FAIRY TAIL: Special Swimsuit Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle
- Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition
- Fishing Sim World®: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack
- Fishing Sim World®: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake
- Fishing Sim World®: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii
- Fishing Sim World®: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos
- Fishing Sim World®: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold
- Fishing Sim World®: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack
- Fishing Sim World®: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition
- Generation Zero ® – Ultimate Bundle
- Genshin Impact – Adventurer’s Bundle
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Upgrade
- Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Narco Road
- Godfall Ultimate Edition
- Golf With Your Friends – Bouncy Castle Course
- Golf With Your Friends – Caddy Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Corrupted Forest Course
- Golf With Your Friends – Pizza Party Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Racing Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Sports Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Summer Party Pack
- Gran Turismo® 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4™ & PS5™)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (PlayStation®5)
- Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition
- GRID Legends Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
- Guacamelee! 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete
- Guacamelee! STCE ‘Frenemies’ Character Pack
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 1st Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 2nd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 3rd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Colorful Tone
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Extra Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Future Sound
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix 2nd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Season Pass
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Snow Miku Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Unlock Key
- Hazelight Bundle
- Hell Let Loose – Battle Scarred
- Hell Let Loose – Cavalry Coat
- Hell Let Loose – False Front
- Hell Let Loose – Hot Drop
- Hell Let Loose – Lethal Tide
- Hell Let Loose – Red Steel
- Hell Let Loose – Skull Bucket
- Hell Let Loose – Tropic Fever
- Hell Let Loose – Upper Echelon
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition Content Bundle
- Hello Neighbor Bundle
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Horizon Forbidden West™: Burning Shores
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- HOT WHEELS™ – GOTY Upgrade Pack
- HOT WHEELS™ Pass Vol. 1
- HOT WHEELS™ Pass Vol. 2
- HOT WHEELS™ Pass Vol. 3
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
- Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition
- Hunt: Showdown – Platinum Edition
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: A new god
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: The lost gods
- Immortals of Aveum™ Deluxe Edition
- Injustice 2 – 50,000 Source Crystals
- Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1+2 Bundle
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass
- Isonzo – Alpine Units Pack
- Isonzo – Royal Units Pack
- Isonzo: Collector’s Edition
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Dinosaur Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection
- Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection
- Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
- Kill It With Fire: Exterminator Edition
- King’s Bounty II Lord’s Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
- LEGO® Star Wars™: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Bad Batch Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Andor Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Book of Boba Fett Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Obi-Wan Kenobi Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Rebels Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Summer Vacation Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga The Clone Wars Character Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Trooper Pack
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- Lost Judgment – The Kaito Files Story Expansion
- Martha Is Dead Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda Deluxe Upgrade
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition PS4 & PS5
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY™
- Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass
- Metro Saga Bundle
- Middle-earth™: The Shadow Bundle
- MONOPOLY PLUS – Just Dance
- MONOPOLY PLUS – My Little Pony
- MONOPOLY RABBIDS
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
- Mortal Kombat X XL Pack
- Moving Out – Movers In Paradise
- Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
- My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season Pass
- MY MONOPOLY
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 – Season Pass
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 5
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Ultimate Edition
- NASCAR 21: Ignition – Throwback Pack
- NASCAR Heat 5: Next Gen Car Update (2022)
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition
- Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All – Ultimate Edition
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition
- Nioh – The Complete Edition
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Nobody Saves the World – Frozen Hearth
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle
- Not For Broadcast Deluxe Edition
- OlliOlli World – Rad Edition (PS4/PS5)
- OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone (PS4/PS5)
- OlliOlli World: VOID Riders (PS4/PS5)
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
- ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Deluxe Edition
- Order of Battle: Allies Defiant
- Order of Battle: Burma Road
- Order of Battle: Endsieg
- Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
- Order of Battle: Morning Sun
- Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
- Order of Battle: Red Star
- Order of Battle: Red Steel
- Order of Battle: Red Storm
- Order of Battle: Rising Sun
- Order of Battle: Sandstorm
- Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
- Order of Battle: U.S. Pacific
- Order of Battle: Winter War
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off
- Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf
- Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack
- Party Hard 2 Collector’s Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – Compact Police Vehicle DLC
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Urban Terrain Vehicle DLC
- Pool Blitz – 17000 Gems
- Pool Blitz – 2500 Gems
- Pool Blitz – 500 Gems
- Pool Blitz – Golden Shot Tickets
- Potion Permit – Adventurer Bundle
- Potion Permit – Pet Bundle
- Potion Permit – Plushie Bundle
- Potion Permit – Steampunk Bundle
- Potion Permit – Summer Bundle
- Potion Permit: Deluxe Edition
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – DLC Bundle
- Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition
- Railway Empire 2 | Digital Deluxe Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
- Remnant II – Ultimate Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil Village – Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil Village – Survival Resources Pack PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV Digital Deluxe Edition
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV Season Pass
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV Season Pass 2
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Digital Deluxe Edition…
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle…
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Digital Deluxe Edition…
- Saints Row: A Song of Ice & Dust
- Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadowrun Trilogy PS4 & PS5
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – Season Pass
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter bundle…
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Platinum Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 1 & 2 Double Pack
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Ultimate Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition
- SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition
- SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition
- SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
- SnowRunner – Season 10: Fix & Connect
- SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
- SnowRunner – Season 3: Locate & Deliver
- SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers
- SnowRunner – Season 5: Build & Dispatch
- SnowRunner – Season 6: Haul & Hustle
- SnowRunner – Season 7: Compete & Conquer
- SnowRunner – Season 8: Grand Harvest
- SnowRunner – Season 9: Renew & Rebuild
- SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass + Year 3 Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass
- Sonic Origins Plus PS4 & PS5
- SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ Gold Edition
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Surviving the Aftermath: Ultimate Colony Edition
- Synth Riders: Complete Music Collection
- Synth Riders: Cyberpunk Essentials Music Pack
- Synth Riders: Gorillaz Music Pack
- Synth Riders: Groovin’ Essentials Music Pack
- Synth Riders: League of Legends Music Pack
- Synth Riders: Synthwave Essentials 2 Music Pack
- Synth Riders: Synthwave Essentials 3 Music Pack
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection PS4 & PS5
- TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Callisto Protocol: Season Pass
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Upgrade: Necrom
- The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout
- The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape
- The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime
- The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward
- The Evil Within – The Assignment
- The Evil Within – The Consequence
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- The Evil Within: The Executioner
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition
- The Game of Life 2 – Ultimate Life Collection
- The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collection
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Deluxe Edition
- The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ – Precious Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Settlers®: New Allies Deluxe Edition
- The Sims™ 4 Backyard Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Bowling Night Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 City Living
- The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Decorator’s Dream Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 Discover University
- The Sims™ 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Everyday Sims Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 Get Famous
- The Sims™ 4 Get to Work
- The Sims™ 4 Get Together
- The Sims™ 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 High School Years Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Island Living
- The Sims™ 4 My First Pet Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Realm of Magic
- The Sims™ 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Seasons
- The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Spa Day Game Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Spooky Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Toddler Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Vampires
- The Sims™ 4 Werewolves Game Pack
- The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Titanfall® 2: Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Fallen Ghosts
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Season Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction United Bundle
- Tom Clancy’s The Division® Franchise Bundle
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition
- Trailmakers Deluxe Edition
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Complete Edition
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Trinity Trigger – Deluxe Edition
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition
- Trove – 18500 Credits
- Trove – 30 Experience Potions
- Trove – Bard Super Pack
- Trove – Bard Super Upgrade
- Trove – Jump Starter Pack
- Trove – Sweet Sixteen Pack
- Truck Driver – Deluxe Edition
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- UNCHARTED™ The Nathan Drake Collection
- Under the Jolly Roger – Deluxe Edition
- Under the Jolly Roger – DLC Bundle
- Under the Jolly Roger – Jade Sea
- UNO® Rayman Theme DLC
- UNO® 50th Anniversary DLC
- UNO® Fenyx’s Quest
- UNO® Just Dance Theme DLC
- UNO® The Call of Yara DLC
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Necrons
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Sisters of Battle
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4: Season Pass
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
- Wasteland 3 Expansion Pass
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Special Edition PS4 & PS5
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
- Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Upgrade
- Wolfenstein® II: The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe (DLC 1)
- Wolfenstein® II: The Deeds of Captain Wilkins (DLC 3)
- Wolfenstein® II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death (DLC 2)
- WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition
- WW1 Game Series Bundle
- XCOM® 2 Collection
- Yakuza Kiwami 2: Clan Creator Bundle
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
*The Extended Play promotion is available on PlayStation Store from Wednesday September 27 at 00:00 AM PT, BST, 01:00am CEST, JT, Asia Local and ends Wednesday October 11 at 11:59 PM PT, BST, JT, Asia Local.