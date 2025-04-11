Image credit: Dubai Media Office/ Website

Dubai-based carrier flydubai and Boeing have announced an agreement to retrofit 21 of flydubai’s 737 MAX aircraft with larger Boeing Space Bins, as revealed at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX).

According to a WAM report, the retrofit will allow each bin to accommodate up to six standard-sized bags—up from four—by turning each bag on its edge, offering a notable increase in storage capacity compared to standard bins.

“Since commencing operations in 2009, we have remained dedicated to investing in product innovation and enhancing our passengers’ inflight experience. Equipping our 737 MAX aircraft with Boeing’s larger Space Bins will offer passengers added convenience and increased storage space, comparable to that of a wide-body aircraft,” said Daniel Kerrison, Senior Vice President of Inflight Operations at flydubai.

“Passengers are increasingly connecting bin capacity with the room they expect for their carry-on bags,” added Doug Backhus, Vice President of Cabin, Modifications and Maintenance at Boeing. “We are proud to partner with flydubai to bring Space Bins capability to their existing 737 MAX fleet.”

The carrier operates a modern and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft, 59 of which are 737 MAX models.

flydubai has built an expanding network of over 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and Middle East, South Asia, and South-East Asia.