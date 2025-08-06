This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with KSB.

When a UK aluminium ingot supplier began experiencing repeated pump failures in its casting pit, the issue wasn’t just inconvenient—it was operationally critical. The culprit? Exceptionally high process water temperatures that exceeded the limits of standard submersible pump designs. To address the challenge, the company turned to Wildon UK, who partnered with KSB to deliver a tailored, high-performance solution.

Understanding the challenge

The casting process required the return of cooling water from the pit, where temperatures regularly reached 80°C and occasionally peaked at 87°C. Most submersible pumps are designed for a maximum of 40°C, and even enhanced models with cooling jackets were failing within months due to thermal stress and motor overheating.

Complicating matters further, the site’s deep wet well chamber offered limited space, requiring a pump that could be precisely integrated into the existing infrastructure—without relying on the pumped liquid to cool the motor.

A collaborative engineering approach

Wildon UK and KSB worked closely to develop a custom-engineered pumping system that could meet the site’s unique demands. The solution included:

• A hydraulic design capable of absorbing 36 kW of load

• Oversized 70 kW motors, selected to reduce internal heat generation rather than increase power

• Full-scale mock-up testing to ensure a seamless fit during installation

This approach allowed the pumps to operate reliably in fluid temperatures more than twice the industry norm—an uncommon achievement in submersible pump applications.

Proven performance

Since installation, the system has delivered consistent, reliable performance. There have been no failures related to high-temperature process liquid, and the only interruptions have been due to external factors unrelated to the pump design.

This project highlights the value of tailored engineering and close collaboration in overcoming complex industrial challenges. For Wildon UK and KSB, it’s a strong example of how thoughtful design and execution can deliver long-term reliability—even under extreme conditions.