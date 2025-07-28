The United States is experiencing one of the most intense heatwaves in recent memory. From South Dakota to Florida, more than 130 million people are under extreme heat warnings this week, as heat index values, or “feels like” temperatures, rise well above 110°F in many areas. Even nights will not provide much relief.

The National Weather Service warns of an increased risk of heat-related illnesses and wildfires in the West.

How dangerous are the current temperatures?

As of July 28, the National Weather Service classified over 18 million Americans as having a level 4 (extreme) heat risk, the highest on the scale. Cities across the Southeast, including Charlotte, Orlando, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Raleigh, are bracing for “feels like” temperatures of 108°F to 116°F for several days, as per a report by the Guardian.

The heat persists even at night. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s, denying the body an opportunity to cool and recover. According to health experts, this raises the risk of heat exhaustion and stroke, particularly in people who do not have access to air conditioning.

The NWS warns that prolonged exposure to these conditions without hydration or cooling is “dangerous for anyone,” particularly the elderly, outdoor workers, children, and pets.

When will the United States experience a break from the heat?

There is some positive news on the horizon. By late this week, a strong cold front is expected to sweep through the eastern United States, bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Forecast models show daytime highs dropping by up to 10-20 degrees in some areas, providing welcome relief by the weekend.

However, until that happens, officials advise Americans to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, avoid strenuous activity, and keep an eye on vulnerable neighbors.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and wear light clothing,” according to the National Weather Service. “Limit outdoor work to early morning or evening hours.”

What is the current state of wildfire risk in the West?



While the East bakes in a humid heat dome, the Western United States faces a different but equally dangerous threat: wildfire. Red flag warnings are in effect in parts of Colorado and Utah, where humidity is dropping to 8% and wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 mph.

The dry air and strong winds create ideal wildfire conditions, and forecasters are particularly concerned about dry lightning storms. These are thunderstorms that produce lightning but little to no rain, the ideal storm for starting fires that spread quickly, as per a report by the Guardian.

“Lightning strikes could start wildfires, and without rain, there’s nothing to put out the flames,” AccuWeather meteorologists warned.

Whether it’s scorching heat in the East or growing wildfire threats in the West, much of the country is in climate crisis mode this week. Authorities urge everyone to stay informed, calm, and take the threat seriously. Extreme weather affects all people, not just the most vulnerable.

FAQs





How long will the United States’ heatwave last?

Extreme heat is expected to last until Wednesday, with a cold front providing some relief by the weekend.

Which states have the highest risk?

North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida are classified as level 4, the most severe heat risk category.

