Extremist Israeli politicians and right-wing settlers held a conference in Israel’s parliament on Tuesday where they said the US had given them the “green light” to transform the besieged Gaza Strip into a “resort town” once they had completed the ethnic cleansing of more than two million Palestinians.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Israel had received a “green light from the president of the United States to turn Gaza into a prosperous strip, a resort town with employment”.

“We will occupy Gaza and make it an inseparable part of Israel,” Smotrich told a few dozen attendees at the event titled “The Gaza Riviera – From Vision to Reality”.

