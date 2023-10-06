Exxon Mobil (XOM) reportedly is near a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for roughly $60 billion. XOM stock fell modestly Friday morning while PXD stock leapt.







Exxon could seal a deal for shale drilling pioneer Pioneer in days, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night, assuming last-minute talks don’t hit a roadblock.

A deal would give Exxon Mobil a massive presence in the oil-rich Permian Basin.

Exxon Mobil was in early talks for Pioneer Natural Resources in April, the Journal reported at the time. PXD stock popped 4.5% on April 10 on that report.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock closed Thursday with a $50.1 billion market cap. Exxon stock has a $436 billion valuation.

Friday more, PXD stock leapt 8.8% to 233.88. On Thursday, Pioneer Natural edged down 0.2%.

XOM stock retreated 2.9% to 105.83 on Friday. On Thursday, shares fell 2.25%, closing below their 200-day line a day after knifing through the 50-day. Exxon stock broke out on Sept. 27, clearing a 118.84 buy point, but has sold off since.

U.S. crude oil prices futures rose slightly Friday morning, but have tumbled over the several days on demand concerns.

Please follow Ed Carson on X/Twitter at @IBD_ECarson and Threads at @edcarson1971 for stock market updates and more.

