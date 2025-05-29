HOUSTON (Reuters) -The arbitration proceedings in Exxon Mobil’s contractual dispute over Chevron’s planned acquisition of Hess concluded this week and a decision is expected in about two to three months, said Exxon senior vice president Neil Chapman on Thursday.

While speaking at a Bernstein conference, Chapman said he was confident that a three-member arbitration panel would rule in Exxon’s favor and determine it had a right-of-first-refusal to purchase Hess’ stake in a Guyana oil joint venture that is operated by Exxon.

