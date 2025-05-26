Katrina Fisher, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Angola, has been confirmed as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place on September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. Her participation highlights ExxonMobil’s long-standing commitment to Angola’s energy market and its role in supporting the country’s ambitions to maintain oil production above 1.1 million barrels per day.

With over three decades of operational history in Angola, ExxonMobil continues to be a key player in the country’s upstream sector. Under Fisher’s leadership, the company is accelerating exploration and development efforts, most notably through prospective studies on offshore Blocks 17/06 and 32/21 in partnership with energy major TotalEnergies and Angola’s national concessionaire the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG). These efforts are part of a broader national strategy to identify new drilling targets and reverse production declines.

Fisher’s appearance at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 is expected to spotlight ExxonMobil’s future-focused projects, including its recent frontier exploration campaign in the Namibe Basin and a $15 billion investment outlook for Angola by 2030. The company currently operates across high-potential blocks including Blocks 30, 44 and 45 in the Namibe Basin, with participating interests in Blocks 15, 17 and 32. ExxonMobil Angola recently celebrated 2.5 million barrels of cumulative production at Block 15.

Fisher is also expected to share key insights into ExxonMobil’s production-enhancing initiatives, including its successes under Angola’s Incremental Production Initiative, which incentivizes reinvestment in mature fields. Notably, the Likember-01 discovery and the Bavuca Sul-1 well underscore the untapped potential in Block 15 and the value of applying innovative technologies to legacy assets.

In addition to its technical and operational achievements, ExxonMobil has invested over $100 million in social projects across Angola, advancing healthcare, education and female workforce development. Fisher has been instrumental in advancing these priorities, ensuring ExxonMobil’s investments drive long-term socioeconomic value.

“Katrina Fisher’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 reinforces ExxonMobil’s leadership role in Angola’s energy renaissance. With a track record of strategic investment, technological innovation and sustainable development, Fisher’s insights will be vital to shaping dialogue around Africa’s upstream future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

As Angola continues to attract global capital into its oil and gas sector, ExxonMobil stands as a pillar of progress, unlocking new discoveries, maximizing existing fields and empowering communities through shared growth.

