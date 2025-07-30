As a Diamond Sponsor at AEW, ExxonMobil reaffirms its long-standing commitment to Africa’s energy future through ambitious new investments, frontier exploration and impactful educational programs. The company will take a central role in shaping dialogue on the continent’s upstream outlook, LNG development and the transition to more inclusive energy systems.

As the world’s largest publicly listed, private integrated energy company, ExxonMobil continues to be a leader in the frontier exploration space and deepen its footprint in Africa through a series of forward-looking, high-impact initiatives. In Nigeria, the company looks to make significant investment in the deepwater as part of a broader strategy to help increase national output. This comes on the heels of sustained production efforts at the Erha and Owowo fields, underlining the company’s strategic focus on optimizing existing deepwater assets.

Further south, ExxonMobil is maintaining production from the prolific Kizomba deepwater development in Angola’s Block 15, where it recently signed a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) extension with the Angolan National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), extending operations until 2037. The company also renewed its PSC for Block 17, in partnership with TotalEnergies to ensure continued production from key offshore Block 17 fields.

In East Africa, ExxonMobil is making headway with the long-anticipated Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique’s Area 4. The project – expected to reach a final investment decision in 2026 – aims to bring an additional 18 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to market, building on Mozambique’s emergence as a key global gas supplier.

Beyond upstream operations, ExxonMobil is also investing in long-term capacity-building through the ExxonMobil Foundation’s STEM Africa program. Launched in 2024, the program partners with Junior Achievement Africa to deliver immersive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education to students in Nigeria, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique. In its first year alone, the program reached over 3,000 students – 96% of whom expressed interest in pursuing STEM careers. In recognition of its impact, STEM Africa was awarded the Local Impact Award at the Big Five Board Awards in London earlier this month.

“ExxonMobil’s role as a Diamond Sponsor at AEW 2025 is a testament to their bold, future-focused investments – from revitalizing offshore oilfields in Nigeria and Angola to advancing LNG capacity in Mozambique and exploring new frontiers in Africa’s Atlantic Coast,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Their STEM Africa initiative demonstrates an equally strong commitment to building local talent and empowering young Africans to lead tomorrow’s energy industry. This is the kind of strategic partnership Africa needs.”

AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies will provide a premier platform for ExxonMobil to engage with African governments, investors, and stakeholders as the continent accelerates toward energy security and industrial growth. With a broad and growing portfolio, ExxonMobil continues to lead Africa into its next era of energy development.

