Yackers1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s been a few months since I last covered buy rated EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). With the company recently reporting Q3/2023 earnings, I thought it would be timely to refresh my thesis on EZCORP.

EZCORP continued to deliver strong YoY growth in revenues and earnings as financially stretched consumers must resort to alternative credit solutions like pawn loans. With the upcoming restart of student loan repayments in October, I expect EZPW will continue to see tailwinds to its U.S. business for quarters to come.

Brief Company Overview

EZCORP operates one of the largest chain of pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America with over 1,200 retail stores across 5 countries (Figure 1).

Figure 1 – EZPW overview (EZPW investor presentation)

Pawn loans are consumer loans that are fully collateralized by the pawned merchandise and have very low credit risk. This is in stark contrast to other forms of risky consumer lending like payday loans.

Historically, the use of pawn services is counter-cyclical; low-income consumers tend to fall back on pawn loans during tough economic times.

Readers interested in learning more about the business should read my initiation EZCorp Stock: Tailwinds From A Weak Economy (EZPW) on EZPW.

Q3/2023 Review

Recently, EZCORP reported strong Q3/F23 results, with the company delivering a 19% YoY gain in revenues to $256 million and a 41% YoY rise in diluted EPS to $0.24. This took YTD revenues to $789 million (+19% YoY). However, YTD diluted EPS fell 34% YoY to $0.38 / share, primarily on the back of a $29 million charge that EZCORP recorded in Q2/F23 due to a regulatory change in Australia (Figure 2).

Figure 2 – EZPW financial summary (EZPW investor presentation)

On an adjusted basis, revenues and EPS both grew 17% YoY to $765 million and $0.70 / share respectively in the 9 months to June 30, 2023 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 – EZPW adj. financial summary shows strong growth in revenues and earnings (EZPW investor presentation)

Pawn loans outstanding (“PLO”), a key performance indicator for EZCORP, grew 10% YoY to $224 million, an all-time high for the company, while pawn service charges (“PSC”) grew 14% YoY (Figure 4).

Figure 4 – PLOs grew 10% YoY (EZPW investor presentation)

However, EBITDA for EZCORP only grew 8% YoY to $27.0 million, as store expenses grew at a 14% YoY pace and merchandise margins compressed by 200 bps YoY.

As I pointed out in my prior article, merchandise gross margin is worth monitoring as an indicator of customer health because financially healthy customers are willing to purchase pawned merchandise at wider margins. Unfortunately, gross margins for EZCORP fell YoY from 38% to 36%, suggesting some deterioration in customers’ financials. However, this was still within the company’s expected gross margin range of 35-38% and inventory turnover was still healthy at 2.8x in Q3/F23. Aged inventory, another indicator of business performance, improved 60 bps QoQ to 1.6% of total inventory.

Australian Regulatory Change Leads To Large Writedown

In addition to its core pawn store business, EZCORP also owns a 43.7% interest in Cash Converters International Limited (“CCV” on the ASX), an Australian personal (including pawn transactions) and vehicle finance business with over 700 stores in 14 countries.

As EZCORP does not have control over the business, Cash Converters is recorded as an equity investment in EZCORP’s financial statements.

In December 2022, the Australian government passed the Financial sector Reform Bill 2022, which placed lending limits on small amount credit contracts like personal loans and pawn loans. The bill became effective in June 2023 and Cash Converters recognized a one-time, non-cash impairment expense of AUD$110.5 million against goodwill as a result of the regulatory change to account for negative financial repercussions. Due to EZCORP’s equity ownership of Cash Converters, the EZPW had to record a $32.5 million impairment charge in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Valuation Remains Compelling For Counter-Cyclical Business

Despite strong growth in revenues and operating earnings, EZPW’s stock continues to trade at compelling valuations, with Non-GAAP Fwd P/E of only 10.3x vs. 9.8x for the financials sector. Investors should note that unlike banks and other financial institutions that have been reporting declining earnings due to margin compression from rising interest rates and higher loan losses, EZPW actually benefited from inflation and higher interest rates as more consumers become financially stretched and must utilize EZPW’s services (Figure 5).

Figure 5 – EZPW valuations remain compelling (Seeking Alpha)

With inflation continuing to exert pressure on low-income consumers’ pocketbooks, I expect EZPW’s revenues and earnings will continue to grow in the coming quarters, supporting further earnings beats.

Technicals Still In Uptrend

Technically, EZPW’s chart continues to grind higher within a broad uptrend, established since the COVID lows in 2020 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 – EZPW technicals still within uptrend (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

As long as EZPW’s stock price stay within the uptrend, I believe there is still upside to the story.

Resumption Of Student Loan Payments May Hurt Financial Stretched Consumers

Putting further strain on consumers already suffering from high inflation, U.S. federal student loan payments that have been paused for over 3 years are set to resume in October.

According to a Bank of America survey, more than 43 million Americans will have to budget an extra $200-400 per month to repay student loans, once the payments restart in the Fall.

Academic research suggest that those who benefited from the multiple extensions of the federal student loan forbearance program in the past 3 years used the ‘breathing room’ to take on additional auto and credit card debts instead of saving the money. On average, borrowers who were already distressed prior to the COVID pandemic took advantage of the forbearance period to take on 12.3% more credit card debts and 4.3% more auto loans.

As their borrowing continued to increase, distressed borrowers in forbearance have also started to become delinquent on their nonstudent debts at a rate 14% higher than the control group. If and when the forbearance period is lifted, the researchers expect many of these distressed student loan payers may face financial hardship as a result.

This research study is confirmed by a recent Transunion survey that found 53% of student loan borrowers opened a new credit card during the COVID pandemic period and 36% applied for a new auto loan (Figure 7).

Figure 7 – Many borrowers took advantage of student loan forbearance to take on additional debts (Transunion)

The Transunion survey expect 50% of consumers who will experience a payment shock when student loan repayments restart will see an increase of more than $200 / month in debt repayments, while 20% will see increase of more than $500.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”), one in five borrowers indicate they could struggle financially once the student loan repayments resume.

While it is sad to see millions of U.S. consumers struggle, this development should provide a tailwind to EZPW’s core U.S. pawn loans business.

Conclusion

Overall, EZPW’s core business of extending pawn loans to financial stretched consumers continue to perform well with double digit revenue and operating earnings growth so far in 2023.

With the upcoming restart of student loan repayments in the United States impacting more than 43 million Americans, I expect EZCORP will continue to see tailwinds in its core businesses in the U.S. I continue to rate EZPW a buy.