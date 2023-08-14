





Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly expected to sign a one-year deal with the Patriots in free agency, according to Ian Rapoport.

After news broke surrounding the one-year contract, Elliott took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a brief message for his fans, expressing his excitement to get started in New England.

“One Five, all the way live !” Elliott wrote on the social media platform while tagging the Patriots’ account in his post.

The “One Five” was a reference to the No. 15 jersey Elliott intends to wear in New England. He wore the No. 15 during his college days at Ohio State and figures to bring it back with the Patriots.

Defensive back Adrian Phillips currently wears the No. 21 jersey in New England, Elliott’s digits throughout his tenure with the Cowboys. Punter Corliss Waitman is listed as No. 15 on the Patriots’ roster, though based on Elliott’s post, that jersey number could be destined to change.

Elliott had spent his entire NFL career in Dallas prior to parting ways with the team this offseason. His one-year deal with the Patriots is reportedly worth up to $6 million, according to Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old is entering his eighth season in the league and will join a running backs room in New England that consists of Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong Jr., among others.







