Lap 3/51. That was an excellent start from Sainz, moving across and getting himself directly in front of Verstappen and holding position adeptly through that testing first corner.

Lap 2/51. A perky start for McLaren, with Piasti nipping above Albon into sixth, is pegged back as Albon gets back in front of him. Sainz and Verstappen still the top two.

Lap 1/51. Hulkenburg moving above Alonson into 10th and Norris overhauling Hamilton are our first moves.

Sainz comes through turns one and two impeccably, as Russell pushes up on Leclerc. Sainz leads from Versatappen, Hamilton dips to ninth – an iffy start on those hard compounds.

Lights out! And away, at last, we go.

They’re off on Formation Lap 3.0. Let’s just hope they all get round it … Updated at 09.21 EDT

We’re now down to a 51-lap race, rather than the intended 53, because as the engineers attend to the cars again, they’ll have to do another formation lap, starting at around 2.20pm BST. Updated at 09.16 EDT

Meanwhile, a rather anxious bit of radio talk from Charles Leclerc, which could dampen the home mood.“The car is not turning really well in the right-hand corners, is all good?”

We’ll have a five-minute delay. Engines off on the grid Updated at 09.09 EDT

Aborted start Looks like Tsunoda’s not going to start, due to that engine failure, and they’re off on another formation lap, which will take a lap out of the actual race. The marshals are trying to get his Alpha Tauri away from the track to a safety exit. It’s poor Tsunoda’s second DNS in three Monza races. The car of Yuki Tsunoda is recovered from the track after stopping on the formation lap. Photograph: Joe Portlock/Formula 1/Getty Images Updated at 09.10 EDT

Eek. Tsunoda’s pulled over to the side on the formation lap, complaining – it appears –of engine failure. We could have a delayed start here Updated at 09.04 EDT

They’re off on the formation lap. No soft tyres are being used at the start of the race. We’re looking at a fast-paced race

The drivers are getting in position. Not long now. Given the dry weather and Monza’s general layout, we’re probably looking at a one-stop race. Turns one and two will be key, a sharp-right followed by sharp-left. Updated at 09.00 EDT

Anthem time, and here comes the world’s jauntiest, the Italian one, replete with tricolore flypast. Updated at 08.48 EDT

A bit more from Verstappen as he strolls along the track: “I don’t think about when to make a move. There’ll be an opportunity at the start and maybe later but I don’t thnk about it.” As for the record 10th win in a row that is within reach: “I’m not really thinking about the number – it’d be nice to have but it’s about the championship not the 10 in a row

Monza looks a picture, a sea of red with a lovely distant mountain backdrop, as the enduring Eurorock of the Final Countdown kicks in over the PA with less than 20 minutes to go. Ferrari optimism may be tempered by recent history, in which only one polesitter in the past five has actually won, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overhauled by Verstappen last year after starting out front.

Max Verstappen is distinctly and predictably unfazed about not clinching pole, telling the F1 website yesterday: “I am happy with how we set up the car for the race and hopefully that will pay off on Sunday. I know the win is something that could happen. If it’s 10 in a row that would be amazing, but we have to execute the race in the best possible way to achieve that.” Lewis Hamilton was less chipper. “I was just struggling. Our car is hard to optimise. There is nothing easy about this car,” he sighed. Updated at 08.28 EDT

Some scene-setting reading – here’s Giles Richards’ report on a tense qualifying session yesterday: And a nice piece on McLaren’s 60 years in the sport, for whom the impressive newbie Oscar Piastri starts seventh on the grid with his teammate Lando Norris ninth: Updated at 08.23 EDT