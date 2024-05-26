Charles Leclerc delivered under pressure to put his Ferrari on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Leclerc was the favourite heading into Saturday’s crucial qualifying session in Monte Carlo and the homegrown star held his nerve to take top spot. The Monegasque saw off McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by 0.154 seconds, with Carlos Sainz third in the other scarlet car and Lando Norris fourth.
Max Verstappen, who was bidding to take a record ninth consecutive pole, could manage only sixth after he hit the wall on the exit of Sainte Devote. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start either side of the Red Bull driver after they qualified fifth and seventh respectively for Mercedes.
Leclerc has failed to convert his previous two poles in Monte Carlo into a victory. But, with overtaking notoriously difficult on the unique 2.1-mile course, he will still start as strong favourite to take the win.
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 29/78
Behind Fernando Alonso in 12th place there’s a queue forming ofr Daniel Ricciardo, Logan Sargeant, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas.
There’s no way around the Aston Martin who is maintaining his medium tyres.
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 27/78
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
4. Lando Norris (McLaren)
5. George Russell (Mercedes)
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 25/78
Max Verstappen is having a quiet weekend. He’s not had the best speeds around this track and is just happy to plod around in between the two Mercedes.
Between first and fourth there’s a gap of around five seconds.
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 22/78
George Russell has let the Ferrari’s and McLaren’s get away. He’s 12 seconds behind Norris in fourth and that’s a gap large enough for a safety car stop to keep the McLaren ahead of the Mercedes should any further incidents occur.
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 19/78
Leading the race, Charles Leclerc’s fastest lap is only a 1:20.30 At the back on new tyres Valtteri Bottas has just set a new fast lap of 1:16.56 which is four seconds quicker than the Ferrari.
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 17/78
Valtteri Bottas has gone into the pits and switched onto hard tyres. He’s right at the back of the field and some 17 seconds behind Sauber teammate Zhou Guanyu.
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 15/78
Oscar Piastri is putting the foot down a bit and has cut the gap on Charles Leclerc to around half a second. The McLaren also has the fastest lap of the race so far.
Leclerc hasn’t started to take on this circuit yet. He’s managing his tyres to reach the end of the race.
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 11/78
George Russell’s attempt to manage his tyres means that time is opening up for the front four cars to make a stop in the pits. It’s a bit frustrating for both Russell and Max Verstappen behind him.
Every communication with the Mercedes garage seems to be Russell asking to quicken up.
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 11/78
Monaco Grand Prix – Lap 9/78
Max Verstappen in sixth place is already nine seconds off the lead and this feels like a rare race where he won’t be affecting matters at the top.
Oscar Piastri needs to remain within a second of Charles Leclerc to maintain his old on second place.
