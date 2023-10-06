Hamilton Praises Verstappen Ahead Of Third World Title Win
Max Verstappen is on the verge of securing his third straight world championship as Formula 1 returns to the Middle East for the Qatar Grand Prix.
The Dutchman only needs three more points to clinch the 2023 title, meaning he only needs to finish sixth or higher during the Saturday sprint race in order to seal his crown. Verstappen was back to his usual ruthless best last time out in Japan, after his first podium-less race of the season a week earlier in Singapore.
Sergio Perez endured a weekend to forget in Suzuka, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured a memorable double podium for McLaren. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and is now just 33 points off Perez in the championship standings. Norris, meanwhile, has drawn level with George Russell in seventh place in the standings with six races and three sprints to go in 2023.
F1 raced in Qatar for the first time towards the end of the memorable 2021 season, when Hamilton came home in first place at the Lusail International Circuit. A race did not take place in 2022 as Qatar was focusing on hosting the FIFA World Cup. F1 has signed a 10-year deal from 2023 to host a race in Qatar every year.
Fernando Alonso quickest after 30 mins
Slowly but surely, the times are tumbling as the sand clears off the track and the drivers get to grips with the circuit.
Fernando Alonso is fastest after half the session, with his 1:28:624 on mediums four-tenths quicker than Charles Leclerc in second. Max Verstappen is P3.
4-10: Russell, Norris, Ocon, Stroll, Sainz, Hamilton, Perez
Lando Norris goes straight through a marker board!
Dusty and slippery in Qatar!
All the cars spraying up dust as if its rain in the pit lane and on the track! Hopefully the track will improve as the session progresses…
“Oh my god it’s so slippery!” said Verstappen. Nonetheless, he’s fourth-quickest early on – with Lewis Hamilton fastest with a 1:31:279, three-tenths clear of George Russell.
“Yeah my dad would do good in these conditions,” says Sainz, whose dad was a two-time world rally champion!
Carlos Sainz has an issue early on
Carlos Sainz, just a few minutes into the session, being told not to push due to an issue with his Ferrari.
FP1 underway!
We’re up and running with the Qatar Grand Prix weekend!
It’s windy, dusty and sandy for this session which will give the 20 drivers just one hour to get up to speed ahead of grand prix qualifying later!
First practice at the Qatar Grand Prix!
It’s hot in the desert as the drivers take to the track for their one and only practice session of the weekend!
For six of the 20 drivers, it’s a brand new track, having not appeared on the 2022 calendar. So they will have to get up to speed quickly around this high-speed Lusail Circuit!
Constructors’ Championship ahead of the Qatar GP weekend:
4) Aston Martin – 221 points
9) Alfa Romeo – 10 points
10) AlphaTauri – 5 points
What does Max Verstappen need to be world champion?
- It’s quite simple – Verstappen only needs three more points between now and the end of the season in Abu Dhabi.
- Recent history suggests that will come in the next race, which is the Saturday sprint race (100km dash) around the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. As a result, Verstappen only needs to finish sixth or higher – regardless of where Perez finishes – to secure his third-straight world title.
- Though an unlikely set of circumstances, a seventh-place finish would be enough if Perez comes second, while eighth would also secure the title if Perez finishes third.
- Verstappen could secure the world title without scoring in the points, too. If Perez finishes fourth or lower in the sprint race, Verstappen will be the champion regardless of where he finishes.
- If Perez wins the sprint and Verstappen fails to score a point (top eight-finish), then Verstappen would still be crowned champion if he finishes eighth or higher during Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.
- Verstappen will leave Qatar as the champion if he has a points advantage of 146 points or more.
Fernando Alonso lauds Max Verstappen as best F1 driver since Michael Schumacher
The 26-year-old needs to score only three points in Saturday’s sprint race in Qatar to complete a hat-trick of world titles.
Lewis Hamilton has won a record 103 races and stands on seven world titles with Schumacher. But Alonso, 42, omitted the British driver when asked if Verstappen must now be ranked alongside the sport’s modern-day greats.
What is the race schedule this weekend?
- Free practice 1: 2:30pm
- Qualifying: 6pm
- Sprint shootout: 2pm
- Sprint race: 6:30pm
