Lewis Hamilton Agrees Contract Extension At Mercedes Until 2025
Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-breaking 10th F1 win in a row as the paddock rolls around to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.
Verstappen, picking up where he left off before the summer break, won his home race in the Netherlands last week to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive grand prix triumphs. The Dutchman, who now has a mammoth 138-point lead in the championship over team-mate Sergio Perez, is the overwhelming favourite in Italy having also won in Monza last year.
Mercedes endured a difficult weekend last time out in Zandvoort but will be buoyed by the news that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions until the end of the 2025 season.
As for Ferrari, they head into their home race short of form having not won a race since Austria last year but will be hoping for a strong performance in front of the home tifosi crowd. Fernando Alonso, too, will be looking to back up his podium in Zandvoort with another top-three showing at Monza.
Follow live updates from the Italian Grand Prix with The Independent
Lewis Hamilton shows vital statement of intent with Max Verstappen dig
Comment by Kieran Jackson
It lingered on, but the deal had been all but sealed for months. Lewis Hamilton was always extending his stay at Mercedes – where he has claimed six of his seven world titles – and George Russell has joined him in parallel. Particulars of salary and contract length, with Hamilton reportedly receiving a £10m increase to £50m a year, show the gargantuan regard in which he is still held. No barren year or two is going to change that.
But Hamilton’s contract announcement came with a message. A series of them, in fact. A press release hammered home the same beat. “We have never been hungrier to win”; “we continue to chase our dreams”; “unfinished business.” Words with substance behind them not just for the fans, but for the Mercedes engineers and mechanics at Brackley and Brixworth.
Frankly, it may as well have read: “Give me the car to win – and I’ll make it happen.”
But it was a sharp prod in the direction of Max Verstappen, his 2021 nemesis and current runaway leader, which really rippled the currents ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Verstappen is chasing a record-breaking 10th win on the spin.
Kieran Jackson2 September 2023 11:17
What is the race schedule in Monza?
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Kieran Jackson2 September 2023 11:10
How does Max Verstappen’s win-streak compare to fellow record-holder Sebastian Vettel’s?
Feature by Kieran Jackson
It’s nine on the spin for Max. Even two separate downpours of blustery rain across the sand dunes of Zandvoort – and a late red flag – could not send the flying Dutchman off route. Victory at the Dutch Grand Prix saw Verstappen leave where he left off before the summer break: the faultless displays of driving just keep on coming.
It was a victory which put him level with Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine Formula 1 wins in a row. Alberto Ascari achieved the same in 1952-1953, though is technically written out of the record books after not entering the Indianapolis 500, which was part of the drivers’ championship back then.
Verstappen will be eyeing a record-breaking 10th win this weekend at Monza. Vettel, now retired but as ever a man with a wise foresight, saw it coming a few months back.
Kieran Jackson2 September 2023 10:59
F1 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX – QUALIFYING
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza this weekend!
The big news in the world of Formula 1 is that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions at Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season!
On track, Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-breaking 10th win in a row – can anyone challenge him at the so-called Temple of Speed?
It’s qualifying today, with a third and final practice session at 11:30am before quali at 3pm (BST) at Monza.
Kieran Jackson2 September 2023 10:45
What is the alternative tyre allocation being used in qualifying?
Like in Hungary, an alternative tyre allocation will be used in qualifying on Saturday, meaning the following compulsory use of tyres:
Kieran Jackson31 August 2023 10:58
Charles Leclerc speaks out about Ferrari future ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc insists he would “love to stay” at Ferrari for the foreseeable future but insists extending his contract beyond 2024 is not a “priority” at the moment.
Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019 from Alfa Romeo and made an immediate impression on the tifosi fanbase, winning their home Italian Grand Prix at Monza as well as the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa.
After a few forlorn years, 2022 saw the Scuderia challenge at the top again – with Leclerc winning two of the first three races – before Red Bull stole a march and cruised to championship glory as Ferrari saw their tilt fade away due to reliability and strategic errors.
This season has seen Ferrari, if anything, take a step backwards and as a result Leclerc has been linked with a move to Mercedes – even in a potentially astonishing swap deal with Lewis Hamilton – but the Monegasque driver was keen to emphasise his heart remains with Ferrari.
Kieran Jackson31 August 2023 10:53
What is the race schedule in Monza?
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Kieran Jackson31 August 2023 10:49
Lewis Hamilton shows vital statement of intent with Max Verstappen dig
Comment by Kieran Jackson
It lingered on, but the deal had been all but sealed for months. Lewis Hamilton was always extending his stay at Mercedes – where he has claimed six of his seven world titles – and George Russell has joined him in parallel. Particulars of salary and contract length, with Hamilton reportedly receiving a £10m increase to £50m a year, show the gargantuan regard in which he is still held. No barren year or two is going to change that.
But Hamilton’s contract announcement came with a message. A series of them, in fact. A press release hammered home the same beat. “We have never been hungrier to win”; “we continue to chase our dreams”; “unfinished business.” Words with substance behind them not just for the fans, but for the Mercedes engineers and mechanics at Brackley and Brixworth.
Frankly, it may as well have read: “Give me the car to win – and I’ll make it happen.”
But it was a sharp prod in the direction of Max Verstappen, his 2021 nemesis and current runaway leader, which really rippled the currents ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Verstappen is chasing a record-breaking 10th win on the spin.
Kieran Jackson31 August 2023 10:47