Omar Marmoush is one of many Muslim players in action over the weekend. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The FA Cup matches taking place this week will briefly pause to allow Muslim players to break their fast for Ramadan.

The holy festival, which will run through March this year, sees Muslims across the world abstain from food or drink during daylight hours.

“Players observing Ramadan will be permitted a short pause in play to break their fast,” the English Football Association noted in their fifth-round fact-sheet.

“An approximate time will be agreed when the pause will take place, and it will not be used as a team drinks break or tactical time-out.”

Some of the Muslim players competing over the weekend include Manchester City duo Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khuzanov, Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui and Fulham winger Adama Traoré. Plymouth manager Miron Muslic is also a Muslim.