To accommodate players observing the fast, the FA’s matchday guidelines state that referees can allow a short pause at an agreed-upon time [Getty]

FA Cup matches taking place during Ramadan will briefly pause to allow Muslim players to break their fast, following a directive from the Football Association (FA).

The Islamic holy month begins on 1 March, coinciding with key FA Cup fifth-round fixtures, including Manchester City’s match against Plymouth on Saturday and Manchester United’s clash with Fulham on Sunday. Both games could be affected by the fasting period.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food and drink. To accommodate players observing the fast, the FA’s matchday guidelines state that referees can allow a short pause at an agreed-upon time, though the break cannot be used for tactical discussions or as a general drinks break.

The FA has confirmed that an approximate time for the pause will be determined in advance based on sunset timings.

Manchester City’s game against Plymouth kicks off at 17:45 GMT on Saturday, with sunset at 17:47 GMT, meaning the pause will likely occur early in the match.

Manchester United’s match against Fulham begins at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, with sunset at 17:49 GMT, meaning a break could take place later in the game.

Among the Muslim players expected to feature in these matches are City’s Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov, United defender Noussair Mazraoui, and Fulham winger Adama Traore. Plymouth manager Miron Muslic is also Muslim and will be observing the fast.

The FA Cup’s decision follows similar measures taken by the Premier League in recent years, where referees have permitted brief stoppages during Ramadan to allow players to break their fast at natural pauses in play, such as goal-kicks, free-kicks, or throw-ins.

This year, Ramadan will run till the end of March, covering the duration of the FA Cup fifth round and extending into the quarter-finals, scheduled for 29 and 30 March.