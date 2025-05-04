Cairo: First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, announces the successful opening of four new branches across the country as part of its expansion strategy. In the past six months alone, the bank has launched several branches in key locations—including Mahalla El Kubra, 10th of Ramadan City, Wadi El Nil (Mohandeseen), and the Ring Road in Maadi. Additionally, the City Stars Mall branch has been relocated to a new site within the same mall. With these additions, the bank’s total number of branches across Egypt has reached 72.

The latest additions reflect FABMISR’s continued commitment to enhancing accessibility and delivering exceptional banking services to a wider client base. These openings target densely populated residential areas, vibrant commercial zones, and Egypt’s leading industrial hubs, in line with the bank’s strategic vision to support financial inclusion and economic growth.

The branch in El Mahalla El Kubra represents a significant step toward supporting Egypt’s major industrial zones, as it is known as one of the largest textile manufacturing centers in the country, presents vast opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in addition to ongoing developmental projects aimed at strengthening its role as a key industrial hub. Similarly, the 10th of Ramadan City, as one of Egypt’s largest industrial cities, attracts both local and foreign investments and hosts major construction projects, reinforcing its position as an integrated industrial center. FABMISR’s presence in these areas underscores its role as a strategic partner in achieving sustainable development in vital industrial zones.

Additionally, the branch on the Ring Road in Maadi is located in a bustling residential and commercial district that includes embassies, diplomatic offices, and international companies. The Wadi El Nile branch in Mohandeseen, located in a major cultural and commercial hub, caters to the needs of both individuals and businesses in one of Cairo’s most vibrant areas. The City Stars Mall branch, located within one of the capital’s most prominent retail and business destinations, continues to solidify the bank’s presence in high-traffic urban areas.

Commenting on the expansion, Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, stated: “The rollout of new branches over the past months reflects our commitment to expanding our network to meet the needs of our customers in the most vital areas of Cairo and industrial zones. Our branch network now stands at 72 branches across the country. Through this expansion, we aim to support economic growth and financial sustainability by offering innovative banking solutions through our user-friendly digital platforms, tailored to the aspirations of individuals and businesses while contributing to the development of the industrial sector.”

This expansion reinforces FABMISR’s presence in strategic locations serving a diverse client base, from individuals to corporations, whether in the heart of Cairo or thriving industrial cities. It highlights the bank’s dedication to providing innovative solutions that foster sustainable banking relationships and enhance the customer experience, all while contributing to Egypt’s economic growth through comprehensive banking services.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 72 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/