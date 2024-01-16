Fabolous hit the snooze button on his Freestyle Friday series this week, delivering the latest edition three days late after suffering some “technical difficulties.”

Following the 72-hour delay, the Brooklyn native unloaded the clip of fiery bars on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 15) filled with shrewd pop culture references and lyrical jabs over a sample featuring SZA’s infectious “Snooze” anthem.

“Had some technical difficulties this week But we here’s Friday’s Freestyle on a Monday.. Happy MLK Day SNOOZE Freestyle,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

Sounding effortless, he spits: “Don’t snooze and miss the moment/ You with a winner now don’t lose like my opponents/ Sex you back to sleep like I use some Melatonin/ Then that’s word to Chris Brown I’m deuces in the morning.”

Watch the lavish “Snooze Freestyle” video below:

Fans flooded Fabo’s IG comment section lending their stamp of approval to his hard-hitting rhymes.

“Fab will NEVER fall off!! Barz still snapping Like nappy headz,” one person wrote, while another saluted Fab’s Michael Jackson reference, writing: “It’s kinda hard to play Jermain when you really Mike Jack!!”

While some of Fab’s bars can be quite esoteric, he offered up a crash course explanation decoding the raps from his previous “OSHO Freestyle” earlier this month.

To explain the line: “You know how I rolls/ Ghost up at the club like Omari, Power role,” Fab provided a picture of a Rolls Royce and Omari Hardwick in the club in his role on Power where he plays Jamie “Ghost” St. Patrick.

Fab also shared photos of the UNLV men’s basketball team, the Rebels as a visual clue to the line: “Rebels with the long arm/ Stacy Aug-Mon/ They hate when you in LV/ Put the towel in your mouth, it’s nothing you can tell me.”

The Rebels are currently coached by Stacey Augmon and then he saluted the late Jerry Tarkanian – who coached UNLV from 1972-1992 and took them to four Final Fours and coined the term the “Runnin’ Rebels” — but also famously chewed on wet towels as a game ritual.