Fabolous‘s Friday freestyles have come back with bang, and this time, the New York rapper is reminiscing fondly about his recent trip to Dubai with his new “OSHO Freestyle” — take a listen below.

The “Holla Back” rapper took to YouTube on Friday (January 5) to drop the newest track and revealed that he was releasing the song while he was still on a world tour.

“I’m in New Zealand & it’s already Saturday here but I didn’t forget it’s Friday in the States,” he said on Instagram. “Even tho im traveling & touring still gotta let a freestyle go.”

The “OSHO Freestyle” video was directed by Andre “DreVinci” Jones. Check it out below.

Fabolous’s previous Friday freestyle made headlines for a different reason: because it featured an apparent diss against his stepdaughter Taina.

Released on Saturday (December 30), the track finds the Brooklyn rapper delving into the complexities of navigating various relationships while adopting a self-centered perspective.

“Selfishness will make someone comment under your pic/ When he took care of you and your mama since you were six/ Who selfish?/ Maybe we all are,” he spits.

The dig appears to stem from an exchange between the pair in October 2022 after Fabolous wished his 2-year-old daughter Journey a happy birthday in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been,” he wrote alongside a photo of him cradling his daughter. “Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end.

“I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson.”

The post seemed to strike a chord with Loso’s stepdaughter Taina Williams, who threw shade at the Brooklyn MC in a since-deleted comment.

“This post is hilarious,” she wrote, accompanied by a series of crying laughing emojis. “‘Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC.

“[And] Im bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet.”